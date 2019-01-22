Driver High on Marijuana Crashes Into Parked Patrol Car Responding to Accident

A black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu spun on the road because of the weather, ended up on the shoulder and sideswept the police SUV before coming to a halt. During this time, the Michigan State Police trooper and the person who had been involved in the original crash were inside the police cruiser. Neither was hurt, but we assume the surprise must have been great.
The driver of the Chevy, a 26-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been made public, admitted to smoking marijuana and driving. Smoking pot is not illegal in Michigan if you’re a resident and are older than 21, but if you do it and drive, then you’re committing a crime.
As the Chevy driver got to find out.
“He was arrested for driving while impaired and taken to local hospital for a blood draw and will be lodged. The patrol car sustained minor damage and was taken out of service,” the Michigan State Police says. “So again, MOVE OVER and DONT DRIVE IMPAIRED! C’mon Man!!!”
The Chevy driver wasn’t injured either, but he will have to face the music for the DWI and the damages caused to the Ford cruiser. In the end, he will hopefully have learned the lesson that the thrill of driving while high was too costly to be worth it – not to mention risky, for himself and others.
He was stopped on the right shoulder with all his emergency lights on. A 2013 Chevy Malibu lost control and spun. The Malibu left the roadway and went up the embankment sideswiping the right side of the patrol car. pic.twitter.com/iQ0JIAwhYZ— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019
The trooper and the driver of the crash he was working on were seated in the patrol car at the time of the crash. Neither was injured. The at fault driver (26 year old male) admitted to recently smoking Marijuana and driving. pic.twitter.com/h8aIFC2bma— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019
