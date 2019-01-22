Driver High on Marijuana Crashes Into Parked Patrol Car Responding to Accident

SUV

He was stopped on the right shoulder with all his emergency lights on. A 2013 Chevy Malibu lost control and spun. The Malibu left the roadway and went up the embankment sideswiping the right side of the patrol car. pic.twitter.com/iQ0JIAwhYZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019

The trooper and the driver of the crash he was working on were seated in the patrol car at the time of the crash. Neither was injured. The at fault driver (26 year old male) admitted to recently smoking Marijuana and driving. pic.twitter.com/h8aIFC2bma — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019

He was arrested for driving while impaired and taken to local hospital for a blood draw and will be lodged. The patrol car sustained minor damage and was taken out of service. So again, MOVE OVER and DONT DRIVE IMPAIRED! C’mon Man!!! pic.twitter.com/LuclcPEYwZ — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) January 20, 2019