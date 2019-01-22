autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

Driver High on Marijuana Crashes Into Parked Patrol Car Responding to Accident

22 Jan 2019, 12:14 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
If this guy was hoping he could get away with smoking marijuana and driving, his hope was misplaced: not only was he caught and charged with DWI, but it happened because he crashed into a patrol car.
6 photos
2016 Chevrolet Malibu crash test by IIHS2016 Chevrolet Malibu crash test by IIHS2016 Chevrolet Malibu crash test by IIHS2016 Chevrolet Malibu crash test by IIHS2016 Chevrolet Malibu crash test by IIHS
It happened on Interstate-75 in Detroid over the weekend, according to tweets posted on the official Michigan State Police Twitter page. The Ford patrol car was parked on the shoulder, as it was responding to a nearby crash.

A black 2013 Chevrolet Malibu spun on the road because of the weather, ended up on the shoulder and sideswept the police SUV before coming to a halt. During this time, the Michigan State Police trooper and the person who had been involved in the original crash were inside the police cruiser. Neither was hurt, but we assume the surprise must have been great.

The driver of the Chevy, a 26-year-old man whose identity hasn’t been made public, admitted to smoking marijuana and driving. Smoking pot is not illegal in Michigan if you’re a resident and are older than 21, but if you do it and drive, then you’re committing a crime.

As the Chevy driver got to find out.

“He was arrested for driving while impaired and taken to local hospital for a blood draw and will be lodged. The patrol car sustained minor damage and was taken out of service,” the Michigan State Police says. “So again, MOVE OVER and DONT DRIVE IMPAIRED! C’mon Man!!!”
The Chevy driver wasn’t injured either, but he will have to face the music for the DWI and the damages caused to the Ford cruiser. In the end, he will hopefully have learned the lesson that the thrill of driving while high was too costly to be worth it – not to mention risky, for himself and others.





Chevrolet Chevrolet Malibu DUI marijuana Ford police cruiser Michigan
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SUBARU WRX STI (S209)SUBARU WRX STI (S209) CompactVOLKSWAGEN Passat (US)VOLKSWAGEN Passat (US) CompactKIA TellurideKIA Telluride Medium SUVTOYOTA SupraTOYOTA Supra CoupeJEEP RenegadeJEEP Renegade Small SUVAll car models  
 
 