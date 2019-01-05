autoevolution

C8 Corvette Coupe, Spider “Surprise Unveil” Set For January 14th

The eighth is arguably the most technologized and sportiest Corvette entitled to wear a license plate. Given these circumstances, what Zora Arkus-Duntov was dreaming about 60 years ago is the biggest hype of the automotive world in this day and age.
A Corvette with the engine in the middle would take America’s Sports Car into supercar territory. Such a transition will pose problems for Chevrolet considering how much pedigree and experience the competition has, including Porsche with the all-new 911. But on the other hand, don’t forget the C8 is supposed to be priced in the ballpark of the 718 Cayman when equipped with the entry-level LT1 small-block V8 from the Stingray Coupe.

Even though the project has been pushed back a handful of months over issues with the electrical system, look forward to a surprise unveil on the 14thaccording to Zerv02 on the Corvette Forum. The senior member also mentions two body styles, namely the “coupe and spider.”

When asked by other forum members about the credibility of his claims, Zerv2 replied “my source never lets me down.” In all likelihood, January 14th refers to the first day of the 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Three years ago, Ford made the rounds with the GT, Shelby GT350 twins, and F-150 Raptor off-road pickup truck.

Mentioning the GT isn’t a coincidence, more so if you remember that the C8 is supposed to cost a lot less than the EcoBoost V6-engined supercar assembled in Canada by Multimatic. The golden bowtie called dibs on the number of cylinders and output, with a twin-turbo V8 codenamed LT7 expected to slot between the LT1 and range-topping hybrid powertrain.

The hybrid option, which could include an electrified front axle, is rumored to pack no fewer than 1,000 horsepower. That’s more than Ford can offer the GT, translating to more bragging rights for General Motors.

Watch this space for more information as we get it and fingers crossed Zerv02 is right about the world premiere.
