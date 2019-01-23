2019 Chevrolet Silverado Tripower Is Less Efficient Than V8 At Highway Speeds

Teens Take Aunt’s Chevvy HHR Without Permission, Get Carjacked

On that note, are you prepared for the “Wait, what? Are you telling me a four-cylinder pickup is more efficient than the same truck with a V8?” That’s what Car & Driver found out in their real-world test of the Silverado RST double cab with the turbo and Silverado RST crew cab with the 5.3-liter V8.Adding insult to injury, the V8-engined workhorse is 314 pounds heavier than the Silverado with the Tripower. Even with this advantage in weight, the four-cylinder truck averaged 18 mpg over 200 miles compared to 21 mpg. So how did the motoring publication get these figures?First things first, the Environmental Protection Agency’s highway fuel economy tests are performed at 48 miles per hour. Car & Driver drove the trucks at 75 mph, which is more realistic considering the speed limits in most states. If the test would’ve been performed in accordance with the EPA’s procedure, then the Tripower would’ve averaged 23 mpg out on the highway and the 5.3-liter V8 in the ballpark of 24 mpg.Props to General Motors for giving the Silverado a four-cylinder engine, but with this fuel economy where most trucks driver spend most of their time, the Silverado with the Tripower doesn’t make a lot of sense. If you want a turbocharged truck, you’re better off with an EcoBoost V6 in the F-150 or the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger Ram, on the other hand, took a different approach with the latest generation of the full-size pickup. Both the Pentastar V6 and HEMI V8 are available with eTorque , the same system that Jeep uses in the Hurricane-engined Wrangler. The motor/generator assembly keeps the 12-volt battery charged and offers a torque boost of 90 pound-feet for the V6 and 130 pound-feet for the V8.On that note, are you prepared for the F-150 EV in the nearest of futures? Farley confirmed the electric truck, and we have this sneaking suspicion it will arrive two years after the F-150 Hybrid in 2020.