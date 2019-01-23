autoevolution
NOW REPORTING:  2019 Detroit Auto Show LIVE  

2019 Chevrolet Silverado Tripower Is Less Efficient Than V8 At Highway Speeds

23 Jan 2019, 17:19 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
General Motors never had a knack for four-cylinder engines. For all intents and purposes, the small-block V8 reigns supreme ever since production started in 1953. Replaced by the LS-based small block, the OHV V8 also happens to be more frugal than the 2.7-liter Tripower four-cylinder turbo when it comes down to the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.
14 photos
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Street "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Street "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Street "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Off Road "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Off Road "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Off Road "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Off Road "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST Off Road "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 High Country "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ "concept" pickup truck2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LTZ "concept" pickup truck
“Wait, what? Are you telling me a four-cylinder pickup is more efficient than the same truck with a V8?” That’s what Car & Driver found out in their real-world test of the Silverado RST double cab with the turbo and Silverado RST crew cab with the 5.3-liter V8.

Adding insult to injury, the V8-engined workhorse is 314 pounds heavier than the Silverado with the Tripower. Even with this advantage in weight, the four-cylinder truck averaged 18 mpg over 200 miles compared to 21 mpg. So how did the motoring publication get these figures?

First things first, the Environmental Protection Agency’s highway fuel economy tests are performed at 48 miles per hour. Car & Driver drove the trucks at 75 mph, which is more realistic considering the speed limits in most states. If the test would’ve been performed in accordance with the EPA’s procedure, then the Tripower would’ve averaged 23 mpg out on the highway and the 5.3-liter V8 in the ballpark of 24 mpg.

Props to General Motors for giving the Silverado a four-cylinder engine, but with this fuel economy where most trucks driver spend most of their time, the Silverado with the Tripower doesn’t make a lot of sense. If you want a turbocharged truck, you’re better off with an EcoBoost V6 in the F-150 or the 2.3-liter EcoBoost in the Ranger.

Ram, on the other hand, took a different approach with the latest generation of the full-size pickup. Both the Pentastar V6 and HEMI V8 are available with eTorque, the same system that Jeep uses in the Hurricane-engined Wrangler. The motor/generator assembly keeps the 12-volt battery charged and offers a torque boost of 90 pound-feet for the V6 and 130 pound-feet for the V8.

On that note, are you prepared for the F-150 EV in the nearest of futures? Farley confirmed the electric truck, and we have this sneaking suspicion it will arrive two years after the F-150 Hybrid in 2020.
2019 Chevrolet Silverado fuel economy chevrolet silverado Tripower Chevrolet v8 pickup truck
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Concept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai ElevateConcept Cars of the Future – If It Crawls Like a Reptile, It’s a Hyundai Elevate
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double CabCHEVROLET Silverado 2500 Double Cab Fullsize PickupCHEVROLET BlazerCHEVROLET Blazer Large SUVCHEVROLET TraxCHEVROLET Trax Small SUVCHEVROLET RST Performance PackageCHEVROLET RST Performance Package Large SUVCHEVROLET SparkCHEVROLET Spark CompactAll CHEVROLET models  
 
 