Dallas Apartment Complex Kicks Residents Out if Their Parked Cars Are Dented

Whenever you rent an apartment or house, you are expected to abide by a strict set of rules set up by the owner. These ensure that you don’t do any damage to the property or act in a way that would bother other residents.

Apparently, this doesn’t apply just to severe damage. Cars with chipped paint, minor dents or two-tone paint jobs will also put residents at risk, as it’s currently happening to Sontlux Sukhavachana. He lives with his partner and their 3 kids at the Biltmore Apartments in Dallas, a complex run by Fath Properties.



Sukhavachana drives an older-generation



He wasn’t able to do it then and he’s not able to do it now. He is the sole provider in the family and can’t afford to spend money on trifles like a dent that doesn’t affect the overall functionality of the vehicle.



“I got this notice on my car saying that they were gonna tow my car tomorrow,” Sukhavachana says. “We wouldn’t be able to make next month’s rent [if I paid to fix the damage].”



Perhaps the worst part of it is that management isn’t budging on their decision, even with the intervention of the media and criticism from other residents that they’re placing too much stress on this issue. They say the towing policy has been around for 40 years and all residents agree to it when they sign the lease.



“They’re expecting tenants who barely have enough money to make ends meet to invest money in cosmetic damages,” Sukhavachana adds. “They’re not very motivated to repair things or make the apartment look good but they want us to keep our cars in immaculate shape.”



Sukhavachana has gotten the Texas Tenants’ Union involved, with a representative for the NGO saying that, while the decision isn’t illegal, it’s still wrong and they plan to fight it.



