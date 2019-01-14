autoevolution

Motorists Pull Man on Fire From Burning Camaro, Save His Life

14 Jan 2019, 14:00 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
It was a very close call for a 70-year-old driver from Silverdale, Washington. He was in his 2000 white Chevrolet Camaro when he decided to smoke a cigarette – and everything else went to hell from there.
5 photos
1969 COPO Camaro2019 COPO Camaro2019 COPO Camaro2019 COPO Camaro, 2019 eCOPO Camaro, 1969 COPO Camaro
Jerry David Lewis tells the Kitsap Sun that he never lost consciousness during the entire rescue operation, which saw his clothes catch on fire and his car ultimately explode. Not for one second, which makes him all the more grateful towards the 2 motorists who pulled over and dragged him out from the burning car before emergency personnel even arrived at the scene.

Spencer Uber and Terrance Billy pulled over their cars when they noticed the flames licking the inside of the Camaro. By that time, Lewis was engulfed in flames and they reckoned it wouldn’t be long before the car exploded. They were right.

They rushed to get Lewis out, banging on his window and asking him to open the door. Lewis had started the fire himself, lighting a cigarette with a match and placing the match in the ashtray, where it ignited everything else inside. He tried to put out the fire, but his clothes caught the flame.

“As soon as he was able to get out, within a matter of minutes, the car was cracking and popping and the windows were blowing out,” Uber tells the publication. “He was actually still on fire. His coat was on fire and his hair was melted to him.”

The two men took Lewis out of the car and at a safe distance from it. Then, the Camaro exploded. Lewis recalls being airlifted to hospital (with “considerable burns” to his arms, face and neck, but he will make a full recovery) and looking down at what was once his nice car. He’d bought it for new and had just spent $6,000 on an engine upgrade.

“The car is toast. I'm just glad to be alive,” he says. “I don't smoke very often, but yesterday I decided to, which was a bad mistake. It seemed like the more I tried to put it out the worse it got.”
Chevrolet Chevrolet Camaro fire explosion driver Washington
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Road Rage: the Dr. Jekyll/Mr. Hyde Syndrome Behind the Wheel The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Hoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual FlyingHoversurf Hoverbike S3 - Drone Powered Individual Flying
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Your Guide To Tires: What Kind Should You Get For Your Car Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness CES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in VegasCES 2019 Roundup – Best Car Tech Shown in Vegas
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Ten Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable BrandTen Jeep Models That Shaped the Most Off-Road Capable Brand
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Mazda Skyactiv-X Engine Detailed How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
HOLDEN TraxHOLDEN Trax Small SUVHOLDEN CaptivaHOLDEN Captiva Small SUVHOLDEN CommodoreHOLDEN Commodore CompactPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S CabrioletPORSCHE 911 Carrera 4S Cabriolet Coupe CabrioFORD ExplorerFORD Explorer Large SUVAll car models  
 
 