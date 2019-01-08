autoevolution

2020 Corvette Gains New Model Codes

8 Jan 2019, 15:12 UTC ·
by
When it comes down to the Corvette Stingray Coupe for 2019, the model code in the online order and reference guise is 1YY07. But for 2020, General Motors will change it to 1YC07 according to sales rep Rick Conti.
A similar change will be applied to the Corvette Stingray Convertible, which will transition from 1YY67 to 1YC67. Since 1Y is the model code for the seventh generation, could Chevrolet have a surprise in store?

Mid-Engine Corvette Forum members are split on the matter, with some arguing for a mid-cycle refresh and others for an all-new generation. On the other hand, more variants of the C7 could be in the pipeline for the 2020 model year.

A special edition to send off the C7 should be taken into consideration too, but on the other hand, could the Corvette survive if General Motors were to drop the front-engined setup? There are multiple answers to that, but in the long run, it could be more lucrative for Chevrolet to offer both the front- and mid-engined options.

There’s also the matter of pricing. If the C7 and C8 are too close from a financial standpoint, then it wouldn’t make sense for the golden bowtie to keep two assembly lines operational at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.

On a related note, Chevrolet could pull a surprise on us on January 14th at the Detroit Auto Show despite the fact the mid-engine Corvette has been delayed over electrical problems. It remains to be seen, however, if those power swinging doors are to blame for the setback.

The ZR1 Coupe and ZR1 Convertible are the most powerful members of the seventh-generation Corvette, featuring the LT5 small-block V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger on top. Starting at $123,000 excluding destination and gas-guzzler tax, the range-topper is much obliged to churn out 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet on full song.

It will be hard for the C8 to top these numbers, but not impossible if the twin-turbo V8 and hybridized twin-turbo V8 make it into production. Hearsay suggests we should expect up to 1,000 horsepower.
