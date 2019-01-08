2020 Corvette Gains New Model Codes

When it comes down to the Corvette Stingray Coupe for 2019, the model code in the online order and reference guise is 1YY07. But for 2020, General Motors will change it to 1YC07 according to sales rep Rick Conti.

A special edition to send off the C7 should be taken into consideration too, but on the other hand, could the Corvette survive if General Motors were to drop the front-engined setup? There are multiple answers to that, but in the long run, it could be more lucrative for Chevrolet to offer both the front- and mid-engined options.



There’s also the matter of pricing. If the C7 and C8 are too close from a financial standpoint, then it wouldn’t make sense for the golden bowtie to keep two assembly lines operational at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky.



On a related note, Chevrolet could pull a surprise on us on January 14th at the Detroit Auto Show despite the fact the mid-engine Corvette has been delayed over electrical problems.



The ZR1 Coupe and ZR1 Convertible are the most powerful members of the seventh-generation Corvette, featuring the LT5 small-block V8 with a thumpin’ great supercharger on top. Starting at $123,000 excluding destination and gas-guzzler tax, the range-topper is much obliged to churn out 755 horsepower and 715 pound-feet on full song.



