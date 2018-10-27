autoevolution

2018 BMW M5 Drag Races Chevrolet Corvette in Russia, Trampling Is Serious

The 2018 BMW M5 has already proven its might, from delivering a drifting world record to taking on the role of an Autobahn hero. Then again, since we're all greedy when it comes to velocity treats, we can never have too many F90 M5 adventures. As such, we've brought along a drag racing tale involving the family-friendly speed tool.
This time around, we get to see the 600 horsepower Bavarian four-door taking part in a drag racing event, which is held over in Russia.

The Bimmer gets to battle two opponents, namely a C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette (this is the Stingray base model) and a Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.

The piece of footage documenting the runs also includes the quarter-mile numbers, so you'll get the complete picture.

We'll also use this occasions to remind you that the German automotive producer has already delivered an even spicier incarnation of the super-sedan we have here, namely the M5 Competition.

Then again, there are plenty of aftermarket fans who prefer to ignore the extra 20 horsepower, as well as the handling upgrades, such as the revised shock absorbers.

You see, with its twin-turbo 4.4-liter V8, which is based on its predecessor's engine, the F90 M5 is a highly tunable machine. For one thing, aftermarket developers have had plenty of time to work on the engine. But this is another story for another time.

Returning to the example of the BMW M5 that we have here, the 1,320-feet numbers delivered by the beast show us that this is a stock example.

Speaking of these numbers, we'll remind you that the Huracan is a 10-second car, which probably means that the driver of the example in the video below wasn't exactly up to the task. Then again, perhaps the aficionado was practicing, since we all have to start somewhere.

