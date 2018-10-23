Chevrolet Survey Previews Camaro With 2.7-liter Tripower Engine, Hybrid Options

U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa

Have you ever imagined the pony car wars getting so green? What you win in fuel economy, the truth of the matter is that there’s something to lose in terms of tuning potential. With hybrid assistance in the pipeline, modifying the Over in the United States, General Motors isn’t having it at all. To counteract the Ford Motor Company, Chevrolet is testing the waters with a customer survey with three interesting pieces of information. First things first, it appears that the golden bowtie is working on bringing the 2.7-liter Tripower four-cylinder turbo to the Camaro, tuned to develop 310 horsepower, matching the output of the 2019 Silverado 1500.Then there’s the 2.0-liter turbo with hybrid assistance, rated at 365 horsepower. But wait, there’s more! The survey, which comes courtesy of Motor Authority , also reveals that Chevrolet is developing an “eight-cylinder, 6.2-liter hybrid engine” with 545 horsepower. Considering that the C8 Corvette is also up for hybridization, the Camaro with not one, but two fuel-saving solutions shouldn’t come as a surprise after all.The 2.7 and 6.2 are good for 25 and 20 miles per gallon on the combined cycle according to the survey. Add some hybrid know-how to the menu, and you’re looking at 30 and 24 miles per gallon. The similarities continue with zero to 60-mph acceleration. Compared to the 2.7-liter turbo (5.2 seconds), the 2.0-liter hybrid turbo can pull it off in 4.4 seconds.The V8, on the other hand, needs 4.0 and 3.7 seconds, respectively. Chevrolet lists the 2.0-liter hybrid turbo as $4,000 more expensive than the 2.7-liter turbo. The eight-cylinder engine also happens to be $4,000 costlier, and the hybrid V8 comes in at $8,000.Have you ever imagined the pony car wars getting so green? What you win in fuel economy, the truth of the matter is that there’s something to lose in terms of tuning potential. With hybrid assistance in the pipeline, modifying the Camaro 's 2.0-liter turbo and 6.2-liter V8 will be harder than ever.