Soyuz Rocket Failure Caused by Collision Between First and Second Stages

4 1973 Chevelle Laguna to Show Chevy’s Most Powerful Crate Engine at SEMA

2 2019 Yenko Stage II Camaro Is Out For Dodge Demon Blood

More on this:

Camaro SS Shock Concept Previews 2020 Chevrolet Camaro SS

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the sixth-generation Camaro took a step back in terms of styling for the 2019 model year. The front fascia is the weakest point of the car, with Chevrolet taking incommensurable criticism for what can only be described as a disappointing facelift. 12 photos



In other words, the



Since presenting the



Elsewhere in the range, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro features full-display rearview camera mirror and Forward Collision Alert as optional extras. New wheel designs, infotainment systems with enhanced navigation, the 10-speed automatic transmission on the Camaro SS, and the introduction of the Camaro Turbo 1LE round off the list of improvements.



As far as customization is concerned, Shock Yellow joins four new colors in the palette. These are Crush, Steel Grey Metallic, Shadow Grey Metallic, and Riverside Blue Metallic. The biggest change, however, is the Camaro 1LT that starts from $26,495 including destination.



$405 cheaper than the Camaro 1LS from the previous year, the Camaro 1LT is sure to attract some customers away from the Ford Motor Company. The Mustang EcoBoost now starts at $27,115 plus $995 for the destination charge, putting With the Camaro SS Shock Concept presented at the Specialty Equipment Market Association’s show, the disappointment will change for the better for the 2020 model year. GM Authority talks about dropping interest and take-up rates in the vehicle, convincing dealers across the United States to take a stand against General Motors.In other words, the Camaro SS will change for 2020 from blacked-out cross bar to body-colored cross bar in the center fascia. The bowtie logo, on the other hand, will be moved to the upper grille. The Camaro ZL1 for 2019 retains the aero-optimized styling, while the RS package benefits from model-exclusive headlights and lighting signature.Since presenting the Shock Yellow-painted concept , Chevrolet has fast-tracked the redesigned front fascia to production according to GM Authority. After all, design changes from one model year to the next take a lot of planning, both from the automaker’s part and third-party suppliers.Elsewhere in the range, the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro features full-display rearview camera mirror and Forward Collision Alert as optional extras. New wheel designs, infotainment systems with enhanced navigation, the 10-speed automatic transmission on the Camaro SS, and the introduction of the Camaro Turbo 1LE round off the list of improvements.As far as customization is concerned, Shock Yellow joins four new colors in the palette. These are Crush, Steel Grey Metallic, Shadow Grey Metallic, and Riverside Blue Metallic. The biggest change, however, is the Camaro 1LT that starts from $26,495 including destination.$405 cheaper than the Camaro 1LS from the previous year, the Camaro 1LT is sure to attract some customers away from the Ford Motor Company. The Mustang EcoBoost now starts at $27,115 plus $995 for the destination charge, putting Chevrolet at an advantage with the cost-oriented customer and rental companies.