2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid Teased, The Plot Thickens Once Again

Confirmed to arrive in 2020, the Mustang Hybrid is expected with an “EcoBoost-type engine” according to ex-chief technical officer Raj Nair. But look at the car in the following teaser at the 36-second mark. Isn’t that the Coyote V8 under the hood?
The following second, the Mustang Hybrid enters the scene with a different grille and headlights. The two ‘Stangs might not have anything in common except for the pony up front, but on the other hand, the V8 engine and the rest of the vehicle are lit in Tron-esque neon blue, the signature color for electrified Ford models.
And thus, the plot thickens. Will the Ford Motor Company go with forced induction and fewer cylinder or natural aspiration and all-American V8 with a cross-plane crankshaft? On the other hand, there’s also talk of an electrified front axle, translating to all-wheel drive when the engine and motor work their magic at the same time.
Another theory is that the electric motor is located between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, sending the goodies exclusively to the rear wheels. While there are people who claim that plug-in hybrid technology is possible, Ford isn’t likely to tread down this path because plug-in equals more weight that hybrid.
According to another guesstimate, the Mustang Hybrid might deliver 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque if the Ford Motor Company decides to use the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the internal combustion engine. To be honest, this type of powertrain would suit the Mustang like a hand in glove, acting as the mid-range option between the EcoBoost four-cylinder without hybrid assistance and Coyote V8.
In related news, the Shelby GT500 will put an end to the S550 lineage with more than 700 horsepower from the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 codenamed Predator. Come 2021, the Mustang will transition to the CD6 platform, which will debut next year on the 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility.
Speaking of the next-generation Police Interceptor Utility, the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT with hybrid assistance and all-wheel drive come as standard according to a leaked specifications document. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 serves as an optional extra.
