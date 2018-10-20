autoevolution

2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid Teased, The Plot Thickens Once Again

20 Oct 2018, 11:40 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Confirmed to arrive in 2020, the Mustang Hybrid is expected with an “EcoBoost-type engine” according to ex-chief technical officer Raj Nair. But look at the car in the following teaser at the 36-second mark. Isn’t that the Coyote V8 under the hood?
178 photos
2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid (not yet confirmed)2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version2018 Ford Mustang European version
The following second, the Mustang Hybrid enters the scene with a different grille and headlights. The two ‘Stangs might not have anything in common except for the pony up front, but on the other hand, the V8 engine and the rest of the vehicle are lit in Tron-esque neon blue, the signature color for electrified Ford models.

And thus, the plot thickens. Will the Ford Motor Company go with forced induction and fewer cylinder or natural aspiration and all-American V8 with a cross-plane crankshaft? On the other hand, there’s also talk of an electrified front axle, translating to all-wheel drive when the engine and motor work their magic at the same time.

Another theory is that the electric motor is located between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission, sending the goodies exclusively to the rear wheels. While there are people who claim that plug-in hybrid technology is possible, Ford isn’t likely to tread down this path because plug-in equals more weight that hybrid.

According to another guesstimate, the Mustang Hybrid might deliver 400 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque if the Ford Motor Company decides to use the 2.3-liter EcoBoost as the internal combustion engine. To be honest, this type of powertrain would suit the Mustang like a hand in glove, acting as the mid-range option between the EcoBoost four-cylinder without hybrid assistance and Coyote V8.

In related news, the Shelby GT500 will put an end to the S550 lineage with more than 700 horsepower from the 5.2-liter supercharged V8 codenamed Predator. Come 2021, the Mustang will transition to the CD6 platform, which will debut next year on the 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility.

Speaking of the next-generation Police Interceptor Utility, the 3.3-liter Ti-VCT with hybrid assistance and all-wheel drive come as standard according to a leaked specifications document. The 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6 serves as an optional extra.

2020 Ford Mustang Hybrid teaser Ford Mustang Hybrid pony car Ford Mustang Hybrid Ford
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
FORD models:
FORD Territory (China)FORD Territory (China) Medium SUVFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactFORD Focus EstateFORD Focus Estate CompactFORD Focus 5 DoorsFORD Focus 5 Doors CompactFORD Transit Connect WagonFORD Transit Connect Wagon Medium MPVAll FORD models  
 
 