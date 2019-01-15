Project Redback: Next Ford Ranger Raptor Could Come To North America

More on this:

1 2020 Ford Explorer Hybrid Promises 500 Miles of Range

2 Volkswagen and Ford Tie the Knot to Build Vans and Pickups Together

3 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gets Vossen Wheels in Tuner Rendering

4 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500: Hear the Mighty Roar of the Most Powerful Ford Ever

5 2020 Ford Escape / Kuga Spied With Production Body, Is a Like Jaguar-Focus Combo