Chevrolet Reliability Ad Unlisted From YouTube Over Criticism

Uploaded on YouTube on January 1st by Chevrolet, the “ Chevy Surprises Competitive Owners When It Comes To Reliability ” was unlisted because it’s absurd on so many levels. Adding insult to injury, the golden bowtie claims it’s more reliable than Ford, Honda, and Toyota. 8 photos



No fewer than 840,979 letter invitations were e-mailed, and 48,679 respondents replied to Ipsos with their information. Brands included in the survey range from Acura to Volvo, including the likes of BMW, Jaguar, Mercedes-Benz, and Subaru.



Care to guess how Chevrolet defines



Turning our attention back to the ad, a disclaimer around the five-second mark reads “real Ford, Honda, and Toyota owners. Not actors.” Do you also get the feeling that Chevrolet is trying too hard to look better than the competition? It sure feels like it, more so if you take a look at reliability studies from Consumer Reports and other nonprofit outlets.



Speaking of Consumer Reports, care to guess what the magazine says about the Equinox, Silverado 1500, Traverse, and Malibu? In every case, things aren’t looking good for Chevrolet, not by a long shot. What’s more, the



When the final wraps come off the vehicles in the ad, a certain gentleman (who looks like an actor) concludes that “Chevy is more reliable than Toyota, Honda, and Ford.” In the 2019 Consumer Reports rankings, the golden bowtie ranked 23rd among 29 brands evaluated, making Chevrolet the seventh-worst overall in terms of reliability.



The Traverse (featured in the ad) and previous generation of the Silverado 2500 HD were two of the poorest-scoring vehicles according to



Given these circumstances, it shouldn’t come as a surprise



