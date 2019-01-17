Tesla to End Customer Referral Program on February 1

autoevolution
The days of exciting freebies Tesla was handing out to customers for talking friends into buying an electric car will soon come to an end, the company’s CEO Elon Musk revealed on Twitter.
As with any modern company selling its products in today’s world, Tesla has been trying for years to offer a new type of shopping experience for its customers.

One that doesn't rely on conventional marketing or advertising, but rather on word of mouth and the power of the people. One that, from time to time, offered out-of-this-work perks for the makeshift ambassadors of the brand. 

A shopping experience, unique in the automotive industry, that will soon end

On Wednesday, Elon Musk twitted that “The Tesla customer referral program will end on Feb 1” and added“If you want to refer a friend to buy a Tesla & give them 6 months of free Supercharging, please do so before then.”

In his initial tweet, the CEO did not say why this decision was made, but when questioned by Electrek’s editor-in-chief Fred Lambert if the announcement means the program is ending for good, and not just this round, Musk replied “Yes, ending on Feb 1. It’s adding too much cost to the cars, especially Model 3.”

Musk did not reveal how much the program added to the cost of the cars, nor did he say whether the end of the program will have an impact on the price.

Since 2015, people who purchased a Tesla and talked others into doing the same got all sorts of perks, ranging from invitations to the unveiling of various models to wheels for the cars and spins around a track inside an electric Semi. Those that were brought in through the program received six months of free Supercharging.

One of the most exciting gifts made to these private advertisers was the possibility of having their faces laser-etched onto a piece of glass and sent off into space onboard one of SpaceX’s rockets.

If you’re interested to see all you’ve been missing out on by not taking part in the program, you can have a look at this link.
