SpaceX Sends a Photo of You to Space If You Talk People Into Buying a Tesla

The perks of owning a bunch of companies with extremely diverse businesses allows for some crazy perks to be offered to customers.
Say you own a Tesla, and can’t stop bragging about it. If you take that bragging and turn it – some skill required here – into negotiation tactics, that might talk someone else into buy Musk’s car. And if it does, and they tell Tesla you were the person doing the convincing, then boy you’re in for a treat.

Some carmakers out there have these referral programs which offer existing customers some perks if they send someone else to the dealer to buy a new car. Tesla does too, and it offers anything from a €100 Supercharging credit to a set of wheels, for instance.

But as of this October, that fact that you convinced a friend into buying a Tesla might bring your name – and face – to the attention of alien civilizations, possibly millions of years from now and most certainly millions of miles away.

For the first qualifying referral, the company will be offering, courtesy of SpaceX, the possibility to have your face laser-etched onto a piece of glass and sent off to the stars. Where, of course, it will circle some piece of rock somewhere for all eternity.

“Refer more friends while you wait for an alien race to discover your payload,” Tesla says on its website.

To qualify for this immortal prize, related vehicles orders must be placed by December 10, 2018, and the referred vehicle orders must be delivered. As a twist, the hot seller of the moment, the Model 3, is not part of the campaign.

Tesla did not say when SpaceX will be sending photos of average Joes and Janes to the stars. According to Teslarati, a reminder to upload the photos will be sent to eligible owners sometime in December via the Tesla app.

Full details on the updated program can be found in the document attached below.
