Kobe Bryant is a Good Samaritan in Tesla Crash in California

28 Sep 2018, 11:05 UTC ·
by
Kobe Bryant is a good guy, and unlike many celebrities, he’s a good guy even when he thinks no one is watching him. His behavior when witnessing a car crash in California is proof of that.
The former basketball star was driving in his blacked-out Range Rover, when he noticed a Toyota Prius run a red light and smash into a silver Tesla. It happened in Newport Beach, California, where Bryant lives with his family, outside a local Starbucks.

Where most people would have probably gone about their way, Kobe pulled over and went directly to the driver of the hit Tesla, to make sure the guy was alright. He was ok but he told the star that his phone had been damaged in the impact, TMZ Sports reports.

Being a good guy until the end, Kobe offered him his own phone to take pictures of the damage done to the car. In the end, Kobe himself took the pictures – and TMZ Sports has photos of him doing it.

“The good news... we're told no one suffered any serious injuries in the crash. Cops responded to check in on the situation but no arrests were made,” the publication writes.

Further details of the accident are not available at this time, but since no arrests were made, this is perhaps a matter to be solved by the insurance companies. Still, it doesn’t take away from the kind gesture on Kobe’s part: after all, celebrities do have a reputation for being too self-centered to care about others, but he seems to be the exception.

His pal Shaquille O’Neal is also an exception: he too pulled over and ran out of his car when he noticed a crash in Los Angeles, in April this year, rushing to offer his assistance to one of the drivers.
