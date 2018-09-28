Home Star of Oumuamua Interstellar Object Narrowed Down to Four Possibilities

Kobe Bryant is a Good Samaritan in Tesla Crash in California

Kobe Bryant is a good guy, and unlike many celebrities, he’s a good guy even when he thinks no one is watching him. His behavior when witnessing a car crash in California is proof of that. 3 photos



Where most people would have probably gone about their way, Kobe pulled over and went directly to the driver of the hit Tesla, to make sure the guy was alright. He was ok but he told the star that his phone had been damaged in the impact,



Being a good guy until the end, Kobe offered him his own phone to take pictures of the damage done to the car. In the end, Kobe himself took the pictures – and TMZ Sports has photos of him doing it.



“The good news... we're told no one suffered any serious injuries in the crash. Cops responded to check in on the situation but no arrests were made,” the publication writes.



Further details of the accident are not available at this time, but since no arrests were made, this is perhaps a matter to be solved by the insurance companies. Still, it doesn’t take away from the kind gesture on Kobe’s part: after all, celebrities do have a reputation for being too self-centered to care about others, but he seems to be the exception.



