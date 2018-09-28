Drivers Don’t Understand Limitations of Advanced Safety Technology, Says Study

Bikes of Steve McQueen, Paul Newman and Dennis Hopper on Sale at Bonhams Auction

Next week, the Barber Motorsports Museum near Birmingham, Alabama will be hosting Bonhams' auction of collectors' motorcycles. Among the dozens of bikes to be sold during the event will be machines owned or ridden by Hollywood legends. 52 photos



The most impressive collection is tied, of course, to Steve McQueen, who lends his aura to no less than three two-wheelers. The crown jewel of the auction is the



A 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C Luxus, purchased from the 1984 Steve McQueen Estate Auction, will sell for as much as $85,000, while a 1953



Paul Newman’s legacy will be on site at the auction as the 1967 CZ 250, which he rode in the Sometimes a Great Notion flick. Bonhams expects to cash up to $45,000 for it.



In 1969, Peter Fonda’s Easy Rider movie featured a Bultaco Pursang 250 Mark II, which will now be sold by the auction house for as much as $70,000.



Last, but not least, Dennis Hopper’s 1970 Husqvarna 250 Cross will join the others on the block, and will sell for up to $25,000.



Aside for these unique bikes, Bonhams also promises other vintage motorcycles, including the oldest original Vincent Black Lighting,



