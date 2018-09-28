autoevolution
 

Bikes of Steve McQueen, Paul Newman and Dennis Hopper on Sale at Bonhams Auction

28 Sep 2018, 12:53 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Next week, the Barber Motorsports Museum near Birmingham, Alabama will be hosting Bonhams' auction of collectors' motorcycles. Among the dozens of bikes to be sold during the event will be machines owned or ridden by Hollywood legends.
52 photos
Steve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1953 Vincent 498CC Comet Series-CSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1953 Vincent 498CC Comet Series-CSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1953 Vincent 498CC Comet Series-CSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossSteve McQueen 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C LuxusSteve McQueen 1953 Vincent 498CC Comet Series-CSteve McQueen Husqvarna 400 CrossDennis Hopper’s 1970 Husqvarna 250 CrossDennis Hopper’s 1970 Husqvarna 250 CrossDennis Hopper’s 1970 Husqvarna 250 CrossDennis Hopper’s 1970 Husqvarna 250 CrossPaul Newman 1967 CZ 250Paul Newman 1967 CZ 250Paul Newman 1967 CZ 250Paul Newman 1967 CZ 250Peter Fonda Bultaco Pursang 250 Mark IIPeter Fonda Bultaco Pursang 250 Mark IIPeter Fonda Bultaco Pursang 250 Mark II
The lineup of bikes to go under the hammer at the event includes everything from well-known bikes to less-so creations. Most importantly, the majority of them have been featured in various movies starring Steve McQueen, Paul Newman, Peter Fonda or Dennis Hopper.

The most impressive collection is tied, of course, to Steve McQueen, who lends his aura to no less than three two-wheelers. The crown jewel of the auction is the Husqvarna 400 Cross owned by the movie legend and ridden by him in the On Any Sunday movie. Bonhams plans to fetch between $75,000 and $100,000 for it.

A 1939 Nimbus 750CC Model C Luxus, purchased from the 1984 Steve McQueen Estate Auction, will sell for as much as $85,000, while a 1953 Vincent 498CC Comet Series-C can land its owner as much as $40,000. Both have been owned during sometime down the line by Steve McQueen.

Paul Newman’s legacy will be on site at the auction as the 1967 CZ 250, which he rode in the Sometimes a Great Notion flick. Bonhams expects to cash up to $45,000 for it.

In 1969, Peter Fonda’s Easy Rider movie featured a Bultaco Pursang 250 Mark II, which will now be sold by the auction house for as much as $70,000.

Last, but not least, Dennis Hopper’s 1970 Husqvarna 250 Cross will join the others on the block, and will sell for up to $25,000.

Aside for these unique bikes, Bonhams also promises other vintage motorcycles, including the oldest original Vincent Black Lighting, the most expensive motorcycle ever auctioned.

“Pedigree racing bikes, such as the Ducati NCR AMA Pro winner and wonderful classics from American, European and Japanese manufacturers” will also be on the catalog, says Bonhams.
bonhams auction Steve McQueen Paul Newman dennis hopper
press release
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
Detroit: Become Weapon Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
May the Space Force Be With You The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 