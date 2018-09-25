Entire FC Bayern München Basketball Team Gets New Courtesy Audi Cars

Sportsmen, much like celebrities, get free stuff all the time and that’s just one of the amazing perks that come with the job. Another is being able to take part in special events like the one organized by Audi at the Audi Training Center at Munich Airport.
The event doubled as an official car presentation, in which the players and trainers for the FC Bayern München basketball team were handed over the keys of their brand new cars, courtesy of a long-standing partnership with the carmaker. This marks the 7th season the players will be seen rolling in Audi cars, and the second in which they will be driving Audi A4 Avant models.
The 2018/19 basketball season kicks off this Friday, September 29, with a game in Ulm.
The presentation took place at the Audi Training Center and included events in which the players got to test drive the new Audi Q3 and take part in the so-called “Cabrio Challenge” by teams, which saw them attempt to shoot basketballs from speeding convertibles and attempt to score. Since this was a media event, the players also posed for pictures with fans and the press, and did interviews.
The entire event was livestreamed on social media, so supporters could join in on the fun. Moderator Sascha Bandermann served as narrator for the fans at home who couldn’t be there with their basketball idols.
“The event was a great success for Audi and the FC Bayern team. We are proud of our successful partnership with the basketball team and plan to offer further attractive events for the players and trainers away from the basketball court – just like today’s event at Munich Airport,” Norbert Schrofner, Head of Event and Sport Marketing at AUDI AG, says in a statement. “We wish the team well for the start of the new season, both at national and international level.”
“That was a really fun day,” Marko Pesic, manager of FC Bayern Basketball, adds. “The driver training organized by Audi was a great way for the boys to get a good feel for the car and its handling.”
