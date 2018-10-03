Tesla Model 3 Is the Hot Red Car of the Moment in Paris, Pricing Info Imminent

autoevolution
Ever since the beginning of August, when Elon Musk posted his now famous and very expensive "private Tesla" tweet, the main topic of discussion when it came to the carmaker was its CEO.
Luckily, the Paris Motor Show happened, and we once again get the chance to talk a bit more about the cars and not the man that made them possible.

On the floor at the show at Porte of Versailles, the Americans brought with them the hot-car of the moment, the Model 3, in both its regular and dual motor versions.

As with other cars present in Paris these days – like the BMW Z4, Porsche 911 Speedster or Kia Proceed GT – the two Teslas are painted a bright red. But unlike many of the others, its red seems to be hiding the future of motoring.

The Model 3 had long passed the age when it was considered just a cool car to have in the garage. It has become, for many in the market for a new car, the number one option on the shopping list.

This past quarter, Tesla recently announced, over 53,000 Model 3s were built, almost double the number predicted by Musk a while back. That also translated into “ twice as many Model 3s [delivered} as we did in all previous quarters combined.”

So its only natural that the Model 3 is the star of the show for Tesla in Paris, especially at an official manufacturer’s booth.

The Model 3 is currently not on sale in Europe, although reservations for it can be made in most European countries. At the Paris event, Tesla invited all of its French reservation holders, which are being offered a “skip the line” priority.

In a statement made at the end of last week, Tesla also said “the price of the vehicle will be shared later.” Of course, that could mean later today or later in the century, but hopes are high that the official presence of Tesla at the Paris Motor Show might also mean the revelation all fans have been waiting for.
