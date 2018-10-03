Tesla Model 3 Is the Hot Red Car of the Moment in Paris, Pricing Info Imminent

Ever since the beginning of August, when Elon Musk posted his now famous and very expensive "private Tesla" tweet, the main topic of discussion when it came to the carmaker was its CEO.

On the floor at the show at Porte of Versailles, the Americans brought with them the hot-car of the moment, the Model 3, in both its regular and dual motor versions.



As with other cars present in Paris these days – like the



The Model 3 had long passed the age when it was considered just a cool car to have in the garage. It has become, for many in the market for a new car, the number one option on the shopping list.



This past quarter, Tesla recently announced, over 53,000 Model 3s were built, almost double the number predicted by Musk a while back. That also translated into “ twice as many Model 3s [delivered} as we did in all previous quarters combined.”



So its only natural that the Model 3 is the star of the show for Tesla in Paris, especially at an official manufacturer’s booth.



The Model 3 is currently not on sale in Europe, although reservations for it can be made in most European countries. At the Paris event, Tesla invited all of its French reservation holders, which are being offered a “skip the line” priority.



