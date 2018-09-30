autoevolution
 

Elon Musk Quits as Tesla Chairman, Adults to Oversee His Tweets

30 Sep 2018, 7:48 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Industry
It's been a hell of a week for Tesla CEO Elon Musk, and despite this latest news from the SEC front, things are probably far from over.
4 photos
Yusaku Maezawa and Elon MuskSpaceX BFRSpaceX BFR moon trajectory
On Thursday, Musk has been formally charged by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) with fraud, following a tweet he posted in August that made “false and misleading” claims.

The charges, it was later revealed, were made after Musk, through his lawyers, declined a settlement offer from the SEC, one that would have required him to pay a nominal fee and give up his role as Tesla chairman for two years.

Now, after being sued, Musk changed his mind and settled to somewhat harsher conditions. According to the SEC, the billionaire will have to pay a $20 million fine, and also give up on his role as Tesla chairman for the next three years.

But most importantly, Musk will be prevented from posting whatever crosses his mind on social networks and elsewhere by a new set of controls and procedures that will be set up oversee his communications.

Musk's place as Tesla chairman will be taken by an independent person, and two new independent directors will be appointed to the company's board. As an extra punishment, Tesla will have to pay a fine too, equal to that imposed on Musk.

All the $40 million in fines will be distributed to harmed investors under a court-approved process, says the SEC.

“The total package of remedies and relief announced today are specifically designed to address the misconduct at issue by strengthening Tesla’s corporate governance and oversight in order to protect investors,” said in a statement Stephanie Avakian, Co-Director of the SEC’s Enforcement Division. 

Elon Musk will be allowed to continue working for Tesla as the company's CEO.

You can read the entire set of measures taken against Elon Musk in the document attached below.
Elon Musk Tesla private tesla settlement Tweet
press release
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Is It Cheating? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
May the Space Force Be With You How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Latest car models:
HONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeHONDA Civic SedanHONDA Civic Sedan CompactFORD Fiesta STFORD Fiesta ST CompactSUZUKI JimnySUZUKI Jimny Medium SUVVOLVO S60VOLVO S60 CompactAll car models  
 
 