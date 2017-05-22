Tesla Brings Back Free Unlimited Supercharging to Incentivise Models S and X

One of the added values that came with owning a Tesla EV was the unlimited free access to the company's network of fast-charging stations, meaning not only were Teslas the only battery-powered EVs that made long distance traveling a possibility, but they also made it cost-free.





The news didn't do any harm to Tesla's sales with the community proving to be quite understanding of the company's reasons behind this decision. As for the everyone who bought their cars before January 15, they would continue to use the Superchargers as before, with the right being associated with the vehicle, not the owner. That meant that if an existing owner bought a new car, they would be paying just like everybody else, while the people who bought their old Model S or X would continue to enjoy free Supercharger access.



Last Friday,



This doesn't exempt the owners from the newly introduced idling fee, which was Tesla's way of convincing people not to use the Supercharging stalls for parking after the vehicles had been topped-up. Not moving the car five minutes after the batteries are full still draws a $0.40 per minute charge or a $24 per hour penalty.



