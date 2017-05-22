Tesla Brings Back Free Unlimited Supercharging to Incentivise Models S and X

autoevolution

22 May 2017, 11:19 UTC ·
by
One of the added values that came with owning a Tesla EV was the unlimited free access to the company's network of fast-charging stations, meaning not only were Teslas the only battery-powered EVs that made long distance traveling a possibility, but they also made it cost-free.
With the imminent approach of the Model 3 and the surging numbers of cars that would be put on the road, Tesla decided to introduce a 400 kWh Supercharging cap each year for every Model S, X, and 3 client that bought their vehicles after January 15 2017. After that reserve had been depleted, the clients entered a pay-per-use program.

The news didn't do any harm to Tesla's sales with the community proving to be quite understanding of the company's reasons behind this decision. As for the everyone who bought their cars before January 15, they would continue to use the Superchargers as before, with the right being associated with the vehicle, not the owner. That meant that if an existing owner bought a new car, they would be paying just like everybody else, while the people who bought their old Model S or X would continue to enjoy free Supercharger access.

Last Friday, Tesla decided to bring back the free, unlimited Supercharging to all Model S and Model X owners through the company's referral program. Existing owners would get the same benefit if they bought a new Model S or X as well, and they can also give free, unlimited Supercharging to up to five friends plus a $1,000 acquisition credit for a Model S or X through their referral code.

This doesn't exempt the owners from the newly introduced idling fee, which was Tesla's way of convincing people not to use the Supercharging stalls for parking after the vehicles had been topped-up. Not moving the car five minutes after the batteries are full still draws a $0.40 per minute charge or a $24 per hour penalty.

It was previously believed that Tesla removed the lifetime Supercharging perk fearing it would overcrowd its stations with the arrival of the Model 3, but by bringing it back now it looks like it's trying to give people even more reasons to consider its more luxurious vehicles over the "mainstream" Model 3.
