Consumer Reports: Ram 3500 Tops Least Reliable Cars Survey

For this year’s 10 Least Reliable Cars survey, the publication has crowned the 3500 as the worst of the worst. Trouble spots have been identified with the steering and suspension, fuel and emissions system, engine cooling, as well as undesirable noises and leaks.Next up, the Tesla Model X isn’t to the liking of “some buyers” because of the in-car electronics, noises and leaks, and body hardware. Adding insult to injury, “ride comfort and noise isolation aren’t as good as in the Model S.”Before we go further into the ranking, it should be mentioned that Consumer Reports analyzed “17 trouble areas,” weighing the severity of each type of problem “to create a predicted-reliability score for each vehicle.” Having said that, the Cadillac ATS, Honda Clarity, and Chevrolet Traverse ranked third, fourth, and fifth.Even though it’s competent at what it does, the Kia Cadenza isn’t all that great in areas such as climate control and fuel/emissions system. The Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD placed seventh because of problems with the engine, noises and leaks, and infotainment system.The following two spots see the Buick Enclave and Volkswagen Atlas take the blow, two mid-size crossovers which have been praised by automotive journalists time and again. According to Consumer Reports, the transmission and climate control system are major nuisances.On 10th place, the Honda Odyssey could do better in terms of in-car electronics, power equipment, and body hardware. Be that as it may, the Alabama-built minivan is up there at the top of the sales chart, joined by the Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica.Now that you know how the cookie crumbles, would you spend your hard-earned cash on a new vehicle that might not offer trouble-free years of ownership?