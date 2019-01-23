autoevolution
Teens Take Aunt’s Chevvy HHR Without Permission, Get Carjacked

23 Jan 2019, 17:58 UTC ·
by
It’s not that uncommon for teens to take their parents’ car without telling them first. Though illegal, neither is it that uncommon for the teens to not have a valid driver’s license when they take the car for a ride with a pal or two.
Two girls’ idea of a fun night out on the town turned into something else entirely when the car they’d taken was carjacked by a pair of male teens, KSDK reports. Police are investigating the incident, which began when the girls, both 15, took their aunt’s 2006 Chevrolet HHR in St. Louis, Missouri.

They didn’t get too far in it, according to police documents cited by the publication.

“The teens were sitting in the car when two unknown 14-to-15-year-old boys approached them with guns. The suspects opened the doors and demanded the girls get out. After one of the suspects fired a shot into the air, one of the girls handed over the keys and they ran from the scene,” KSDK says.

The girls called the police and an investigation is now underway. If their aunt decides not to press charges against them, they might get off without being prosecuted, even though they probably didn’t have a valid driver’s license.

“The suspects got in the car and left the scene. No one was injured, and police do not have any suspects in custody,” the same media outlet says.

That part about no one being injured is the silver lining, because you just know that those 2 girls are in serious trouble with the aunt, first for taking the car and not telling her, and secondly for having it stolen on their watch. Truth be told, there wasn’t anything they could have done to prevent the thieves from taking it, but none of this would have happened if they had just stayed put. You know that’s what the aunt is thinking right now.
