Teen Girl Steals Police Cruiser After Cops Leave Keys Inside, Crashes

Not even police officers are impervious to being targeted by car thieves, though admittedly, they tend to get their vehicles back faster than us regular mortals. They’re damaged, but at least they get them back.
Cops in Grand Rapids, Michigan responded to a call of a fight the other day, when their cruiser got stolen – incidentally, by a teenage girl who happened to be at the scene, KMOV reports. As was to be expected, the girl didn’t get too far and she did cause serious damage to the cruiser.
As for her motives for taking it in the first place, they remain a mystery.
When the officers arrived at the scene, they noticed the driver of a nearby minivan getting out of the vehicle and running away. They started in pursuit of him but, in doing so, they left their own car keys inside the police cruiser, something that 17-year-old Alyssa Martinez noticed.
She’d been standing by the minivan prior to that, the report says. “[She] got into the cruiser and took off. The dash cam recorded her wild ride,” KMOV continues. “Police say the teen first hit that minivan, then blew through several stop signs and drove up onto a sidewalk. Eventually, she got out and was arrested.”
The officers also ended up arresting the fleeing driver, but his relation to Martinez has not been disclosed as of the time of press. Martinez has been charged with “unlawfully driving an automobile, malicious destruction of property and related counts,” while the man has been hit with a felony aggravated assault charge.
The report doesn’t say what started the fight that got the cops on site or why the driver tried to run away. Because of this lack of details, the girl’s decision to steal a police cruiser when she’s obviously a very poor driver comes across as stupid and somewhat funny.
