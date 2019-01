Condolences from Chicago i — Chicago PD 14th Dist (@ChicagoCAPS14) January 1, 2019

Our thought are with our brothers and sisters in Kentucky during this difficult time. @lexkypolice please know we are here for you. If you’re ever out this way we would love to treat you to some Boston Creams i!! https://t.co/EjMZjwQFoE — Stoughton Police (@StoughtonPD) January 1, 2019

We feel your loss. We donut know what else to say. i0i — UK Police (@UKPolice) January 1, 2019

We feel your pain up here is South Dakota. #BuckleUp iiiiiiiiiiiiiiii ----------------

Call if you need to talk. pic.twitter.com/1AziYa9Dlw — SD Highway Patrol (@SDHighwayPatrol) January 2, 2019

On December 31, a tweet went out, mourning the passing of a truck carrying Krispy Kreme donuts . According to Kentucky.com , the truck wasn’t even close to packed with the delicious sugary treats, but the cargo was damaged completely. The truck took a pretty big hit too, but luckily no one was injured.Because the cliché says that cops love nothing more than donuts, officers from the Lexington PD agreed to be part of the joke and posed with the burned truck with various expressions of sorrow and grief. They were inconsolable for the loss they’d taken, apparently.The original tweet went viral, sparking a flurry of kind words from police departments all over the US and even from abroad. Believe it or not, but cops are in on the joke about cops and donuts, so there’s that.After all the fun has been had, Krispy Kreme jumped in to have the final say. The mourning officers from the Lexington PD would get a free delivery of the delicious pastry, in the hope that their hearts would be less broken after that.“Seeing their post, the logical reaction was to bring comfort to them in their time of sorrow, and the only kind of comfort we know is with great, delicious doughnuts,” Dave Skena, the chief marketing officer for Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, says for the publication. “That’s what we can do to ease their pain.”Of course, this too has received plenty of coverage on social media. And this is how you turn an isolated car incident into a memean effective marketing ploy.