Cops Recover Stolen Krispy Kreme Delivery Van, Give Donuts to The Homeless

18 Oct 2018
by
They say cops love nothing more than a donut with their cup of coffee, but officers from the Clearwater Police love the community more. So when Krispy Kreme Doughnuts rewarded them with an entire van filled with the sugary treats, they donated the loot to the homeless.
It all started the other day, when a delivery van from Krispy Kreme Doughnuts was reported stolen in Lake City, Florida. Cops from the Clearwater Police tracked it down in their town, at Crest Lake Park, as the department says on its official Facebook page.

They captured the thief and had the van in custody, when word came down to them from Krispy Kreme that they could have the entire load of donuts in the van. Any other group of people would have probably eaten the treats without as much as a second thought to others, but not these guys. In a heart-warming gesture, they donated most of the donuts to a nearby shelter feeding the homeless. The thief got none.

How’s that for a story meant to restore your faith in humanity, or at least in the cops? The officers kept some donuts for themselves and then personally drove to the center to hand over the treats to the less fortunate, as photos posted on social media reveal.

“There were dozens of delicious donuts on board the stolen van that the store manager gave to the police officers. The officers saved a few donuts to enjoy later and donated the rest to the homeless feeding that takes place adjacent to the police station each night,” the department says.

The officers’ gesture is receiving plenty of praise on social media, especially since Krispy Kreme donuts are a really appreciated treat across the U.S. The Clearwater Police are fighting against cop stereotypes and fighting crime all at once.

