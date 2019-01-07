SpaceX Crew Dragon Is Vertical on the Launch Pad at Cape Canaveral

2020 Buick Encore Spied Testing In the U.S.

Twinned with the Chevrolet Trax and Opel Mokka X , the Buick Encore is getting long in the tooth. Debuted for the 2013 model year at the 2012 North American International Auto Show, the crossover will remain a subcompact offering and the cheapest CUV in the automaker’s lineup. 16 photos



VSS started as a project in 2013 under the leadership of Mary Barra, who was in charge of product development at the time. Mark Reuss, who’s leveled up to president of General Motors, asserted that VSS would roll out for the 2020 model year.



As you can tell from the prototype photographed by the carparazzi in North America, not much will change from the outgoing Encore. More elegant and better proportioned, the Encore is expected to launch in the second half of 2019. In regard to production, it’s not known if General Motors will continue using the Bupyeong plant in South Korea for this nameplate.



In addition to one or two four-cylinder engine options, look forward to a nine-speed automatic transmission for the second generation of the Trax. The Hydra-Matic 9T50 transaxle went official with the



The tailpipe has been tucked under the vehicle, and as you can tell from the photographs, this prototype is running with make-do headlights and taillights. Also important to mention is the arrival of the Avenir, which will sit at the top of the range.



Considering that the Mokka X is expected to borrow the Common Modular Platform of the DS 3 Crossback, some people suggest that General Motors could underpin the Encore on the CMP (under license from Group PSA). Based on a joint statement from both automakers, Opel will complete the transition to PSA platforms in 2024