autoevolution

Drunk Driver Hits Skateboarder, Continues Driving With Victim in The Car

2 Jan 2019, 9:23 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
A drunk driver seriously injured a female skateboarder by hitting her with his car in Citrus Heights, California. The impact sent her flying through his windshield, but he kept driving for another 3 miles.
7 photos
Dubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUVDubai Police reveal epic new Beast Patrol SUV
Just when you think you’ve heard the worst about human nature, an incident like this comes along, proving you wrong. Citrus Heights Police managed to get to the victim in time and to catch the bad guy, but not even they can believe the callousness of such a gesture.

“It’s pathetic and horrific. I think it’s just callous and uncaring. If you make a mistake and a collision occurs, what you should do is immediately stop and render medical aid,” Lt. David Gutierrez, with the Citrus Heights Police Department, tells Fox40.

After the impact, which was strong enough to send the victim through the windshield and into the passenger seat, the driver kept going. He stopped about 3 miles from the point of the accident, and ran away, leaving the injured woman inside the car.

Police responded to a call about an accident, but found only the skateboard and the woman’s shoes at the scene. Another call came through, from a woman who said she’d been hit by a car but couldn’t tell where she was. Then another, this time from a passerby, who noticed the wrecked car.

When officers arrived at the now-abandoned vehicle, they found the victim still in the passenger seat. They caught the driver nearby: 27-year-old Angel Huerta, who was on parole for felony robbery and DUI. He had injuries consistent with the crash, and he was arrested and charged with felony DUI, felony hit-and-run, kidnapping and violation of his parole.

“There’s a long painful, agonizing recovery time and something she shouldn’t have to be dealing with right now,” Gutierrez says of the 27-year-old victim. But she is expected to make a full recovery.

DUI skateboard police hit and run accident California
Driverless Cars and the Mating Habits of the Earthbound Humans Tips to Get Over Motion Sickness Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018Brand New or Reborn Cars of 2018
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Cars with the Most Cargo Capacity You Can Buy in the United States Hybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative DriveHybrid Vehicles: a Short History of the Alternative Drive
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Top Concept Cars of 2018Top Concept Cars of 2018
On Electric Harleys and New Generations What Is the R33 BlueDiesel? How an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari WalkoutHow an Employee Uprising Almost Killed Ferrari – The Great Ferrari Walkout
The Trashing of Tesla Autopilot by Euro NCAP How to Understand Car Noises Car Brands – Who Owns WhatCar Brands – Who Owns What
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Gasoline Engines Then and Now - How the Spark-Ignited Engine Evolve Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Latest car models:
SEAT Ateca CupraSEAT Ateca Cupra Small SUVPORSCHE 718 Cayman TPORSCHE 718 Cayman T CoupePORSCHE 718 Boxter TPORSCHE 718 Boxter T Roadster & ConvertibleMCLAREN 720S SpiderMCLAREN 720S Spider ExoticAUDI SQ2AUDI SQ2 Medium SUVAll car models  
 
 