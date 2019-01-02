5 Drunk Driver Crashes, Rips Car in 2, is Ejected – Then Runs Away

Drunk Driver Hits Skateboarder, Continues Driving With Victim in The Car

A drunk driver seriously injured a female skateboarder by hitting her with his car in Citrus Heights, California. The impact sent her flying through his windshield, but he kept driving for another 3 miles. 7 photos



“It’s pathetic and horrific. I think it’s just callous and uncaring. If you make a mistake and a collision occurs, what you should do is immediately stop and render medical aid,” Lt. David Gutierrez, with the Citrus Heights Police Department, tells



After the impact, which was strong enough to send the victim through the windshield and into the passenger seat, the driver kept going. He stopped about 3 miles from the point of the accident, and ran away, leaving the injured woman inside the car.



Police responded to a call about an accident, but found only the skateboard and the woman’s shoes at the scene. Another call came through, from a woman who said she’d been hit by a car but couldn’t tell where she was. Then another, this time from a passerby, who noticed the wrecked car.



When officers arrived at the now-abandoned vehicle, they found the victim still in the passenger seat. They caught the driver nearby: 27-year-old Angel Huerta, who was on parole for felony robbery and DUI. He had injuries consistent with the crash, and he was arrested and charged with felony



“There’s a long painful, agonizing recovery time and something she shouldn’t have to be dealing with right now,” Gutierrez says of the 27-year-old victim. But she is expected to make a full recovery.



