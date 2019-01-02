2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 to Have 387 HP, A45 S Boasts 421 HP

Output numbers for the all-new generation of A45 AMG have leaked out, and they are precisely what we expected. As we learned last year, the "basic" A45 model, which will have just under 400 HP, will be joined by an A45 S.

Perhaps just as important as the horsepower number is the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time, which pretty much defined the old A45 model. This is supposed to sprint in 4.2 seconds and achieve 270 km/h with a special performance pack. But the 2020 model should be at least half a second faster due to the superior electrically-controlled 4Matic AWD and possibly the hybrid technology. The source of the leak is German insurance company HUK24 (via Carscoops ), and while it's not as reputable as Auto Bild or AMS, we think it's actually more legitimate. Usually, the best leaks come from people who work with cars but aren't directly involved in journalism.We already have the first hot hatch of the A-Class family, the A35, which has a 2-liter turbo and 4Matic, but offers a more modest output of 306and 400 Nm of torque, basically the same as the Audi S3. When the new A45 comes out a few months from now, its basic setup will feature a 387 HP setup. At this moment, the rumored hybrid tech remains unconfirmed.That's just 6 HP more than the outgoing model, though still an unusually high amount of horsepower for a 2-liter engine or a small hatchback. The A45 S, meanwhile, will get 421 HP, according to the same source. This lines up nicely withboss Tobias Moers' statement that we will get over 400 ponies.The same three engines (or at least two) will be matched to some other cars and body styles which are derived from the same platform as the A-Class. This includes the A-Class sedan, which will debut pretty soon as an A35, the CLA "coupe" and shooting brake, as well as the GLA and GLB.Perhaps just as important as the horsepower number is the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time, which pretty much defined the old A45 model. This is supposed to sprint in 4.2 seconds and achieve 270 km/h with a special performance pack. But the 2020 model should be at least half a second faster due to the superior electrically-controlled 4Maticand possibly the hybrid technology.