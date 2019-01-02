BMW Considering Hybrid M1 to Replace i8, Will Have Around 700 HP

Remember when BMW was rumored to make a mid-engined sports car but came out with the i8 instead of the M1 we actually wanted? Yeah, the M1 rumors are back, and this time, we're a little more hopeful.

14 photos



While never specifically called an M1, the car described by a recent



Speaking on the matter, BMW board member responsible for product development, Klaus Frohlich, told the British publication talked about combining a carbon fiber platform like that of the i8 with a powerful M-specific motor and compact, powerful electric motors.



“If you are an engineer, once in your life, you want to make a super-sports car. If we have these very compact and very powerful electric driving units, if we have a carbon fiber chassis – for example, the i8’s – and if we still have high-performance engines, then, if you do it cleverly, you can combine them into a real performance package," Frohlich told Autocar.



While the electric motors they use currently make around 100 horsepower, they will have around 200 HP and 378 lb-ft (513 Nm... how specific). The hybridized M car, which is supposed to arrive around 2023, is expected to deliver around 700 horsepower, which hints at a V8, though the twin-turbo 3-liter setup can't be ruled out either.



Of course, the super-sports car will also be a lot more expensive than the i8. But there's plenty of room in the market left for a desirable BMW flagship, considering what McLaren charges for a 570S.



