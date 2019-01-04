autoevolution

21-Year-Old Woman Drags Salon Owner With Her Car Over Unpaid $35 Manicure Bill

4 Jan 2019, 10:40 UTC ·
by
Some people would do anything for a freebie, even if that means taking a life and spending their own behind bars. One woman from Las Vegas hit and dragged another woman with her car, after refusing to pay for a manicure she’d gotten at the latter’s salon.
The incident occurred in the final days of last year, and Las Vegas police confirm to People Crime that they have someone in custody: 21-year-old Krystal Whipple, who is being held in relation to the death of 53-year-old salon owner “Annie” Nhu Nguyen. Annie’s death was over Whipple’s refusal to pay for a manicure she’d gotten at the salon.

According to the police, Whipple visited the nail salon on Saturday and got a manicure. She first tried to pay with a card that was declined, so she said she would step outside to her car to get cash. When she got to the car, a rented 2017 Chevrolet Camaro in black, she got inside and started the engine to drive off.

The owner, Annie, understood what was about to happen, so she tried to stop Whipple by jumping in front of the car and grabbed the frame of the windshield. It didn’t work: Whipple hit gas, so she hit the owner with the car, throwing her under the vehicle and dragging her for some distance across the parking lot.

Police later discovered the car outside an apartment complex and found out that it was a rental that was never returned. However, the person who had rented it wasn’t the suspect in Annie’s murder – and they’re yet to establish the connection between the two.

Still, one thing they do know: killing someone over a manicure is the most senseless thing ever. “This event should not have happened over a bill at a nail salon,” Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Larry Hadfield says for the publication. “Over a bill in a nail salon, it is nothing to kill someone for.”
