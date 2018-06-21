NASA Readies Ten Years Plan to Save the Earth from Killer Asteroids

5 2018 BMW M5 Is Ethan Hunt’s Loyal Sidekick in “Mission Impossible: Fallout”

4 2019 BMW Z4 Looks Predictable in Patent Images

3 BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Really Bad Shaving Accident

2 Nigerian Man Buries His Father in a BMW X6, Because Why Not

More on this:

Unhappy with Her Manicure, Woman Drags Salon Employee with Her BMW

Never come between a woman and her manicure. A 28-year-old Indiana woman has been arrested after she left a salon without paying for the manicure she got and then dragged an employee through the parking lot with her BMW 87 photos



The incident occurred at the Diamond Nails & Spa salon and was captured on surveillance cameras. The manicure cost $30, but Fowler was so unhappy with how it turned out that she refused to pay a cent for it.



You can see her in the first video below, complaining about it to the staff at the reception. At the end of the video, you see her rush outside, get inside a white



The man was wrong, as you may have guessed. Fowler continued to drive through the parking lot with him on the hood, trying to shake him off.



She’s been charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal recklessness, but her attorney tells the media that this was nothing but a civil dispute cops shouldn’t have interfered in. She didn’t go there to steal, he says, as cited by



Fowler works as a mental health therapist and, following the incident, told the police that she was planning to wait in her car when salon employees began banging on her car’s windows. Presumably, she acted this way because she was afraid for her safety, not because she wanted to leave, tires screeching and all.



You see, she was unhappy with the manicure she’d gotten. In fact, she was so unhappy that she refused the offer for a do-over, choosing instead to leave without paying. When several employees tried to stop her, she nearly ran them over with her car – dragging one across the parking lot in the process.The incident occurred at the Diamond Nails & Spa salon and was captured on surveillance cameras. The manicure cost $30, but Fowler was so unhappy with how it turned out that she refused to pay a cent for it.You can see her in the first video below, complaining about it to the staff at the reception. At the end of the video, you see her rush outside, get inside a white BMW 3 Series parked near the window and drive off. The second video is from the front door surveillance camera and has the actual moment when the male employee got on the hood of the car, perhaps thinking this would stop Fowler from leaving.The man was wrong, as you may have guessed. Fowler continued to drive through the parking lot with him on the hood, trying to shake him off.She’s been charged with misdemeanor theft and criminal recklessness, but her attorney tells the media that this was nothing but a civil dispute cops shouldn’t have interfered in. She didn’t go there to steal, he says, as cited by People magazine.Fowler works as a mental health therapist and, following the incident, told the police that she was planning to wait in her car when salon employees began banging on her car’s windows. Presumably, she acted this way because she was afraid for her safety, not because she wanted to leave, tires screeching and all.