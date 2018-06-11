Did NASA’s Curiosity Rover Find Life on Mars?

5 New BMW i Collection Is Sustainable, Innovative, Sleek, Gorgeous

2 2019 BMW Z4 Confirmed to Go Into Production Towards the End of 2018

More on this:

2019 BMW Z4 Looks Predictable in Patent Images

Even though the Z4 will debut a little later on this summer, design patents have made their way onto the Internet. Coming courtesy of AutoWeek.nl , the images showcase the G29 in all its glory, minus the design of the alloy wheels and interior. 8 photos



Previewed by the Concept Z4 at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the newcomer doesn’t ride on a dedicated platform. BMW went forward with the CLAR architecture, which is the basis for just about every model in the lineup from the next-generation 3 Series to the X7. But then again, playing the Z4 down for this is nitpicking, more so if you remember the M5 also makes use of CLAR know-how.



Initially expected to take up the Z5 nameplate, the G29 will be offered with four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines. The range will start with the sDrive20i and top with the M40i, although there’s room for improvement according to an older report.



More to the point, BMW is expected to offer



An electronically-controlled differential at the rear, electronically-controlled dampers, and iDrive 7.0 infotainment are in the offing as well. But in comparison to the Supra, the



That’s the opinion of Gerald Killmann, vice-president of research & development at Toyota, who also let it be known the Supra “will not be a cheap car.” According to a forum post citing “a valid origin,” the U.S.-spec Supra with 335 horsepower on tap from the BMW-sourced engine would cost in the ballpark of Twinned with the all-new Toyota Supra (codenamed J29), the 2019 BMW Z4 is the third generation of the two-seat roadster that came into this world in 2003 with the E85. The heir-apparent of the E89 (2009 to 2016) is confirmed to go into production towards the end of the year in Austria at the Magna Steyr plant in Graz Previewed by the Concept Z4 at the 2017 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, the newcomer doesn’t ride on a dedicated platform. BMW went forward with the CLAR architecture, which is the basis for just about every model in the lineup from the next-generation 3 Series to the X7. But then again, playing the Z4 down for this is nitpicking, more so if you remember the M5 also makes use of CLAR know-how.Initially expected to take up the Z5 nameplate, the G29 will be offered with four- and six-cylinder turbocharged engines. The range will start with the sDrive20i and top with the M40i, although there’s room for improvement according to an older report.More to the point, BMW is expected to offer the M40i with the optional Competition Package, which would take up the 3.0-liter straight-six to 385 PS (380 horsepower). Without the package, the B58 engine in current M40i models has been proven up to 360 PS (355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (369 pound-feet) of torque.An electronically-controlled differential at the rear, electronically-controlled dampers, and iDrive 7.0 infotainment are in the offing as well. But in comparison to the Supra, the Z4 is more focused on being a cruiser than an out-and-out sports car.That’s the opinion of Gerald Killmann, vice-president of research & development at Toyota, who also let it be known the Supra “will not be a cheap car.” According to a forum post citing “a valid origin,” the U.S.-spec Supra with 335 horsepower on tap from the BMW-sourced engine would cost in the ballpark of $63,500