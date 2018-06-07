2019 BMW Z4 Confirmed to Go Into Production Towards the End of 2018

Following our story on the unofficial pricing and specifications of the U.S.-spec 2019 Toyota Supra, Magna Steyr came out with official info on the Supra’s German twin. The G29-generation BMW Z4 will go into production in Austria “at the end of 2018.”
The Graz-based manufacturer started collaborating with BMW in 2001, with the first-ever X3 rolling off the assembly line in 2003.
“Our expertise in complete vehicle engineering and production makes us unique and the ideal partner for the industry," declared Gunther Apfalter, president of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr. "We are very pleased that we can further strengthen our relationship with the BMW Group and continue to solidify our overall position in the industry with new business like this."
The J29-generation Supra will be built in Graz as well, and as you would imagine, the Z4 and Japanese sports car share the platform and engine options. There’s still some debate on what sort of transmission Toyota will use in the Supra, with some people advocating for a dual-clutch while others going for the ZF 8HP automatic.
Regarding the Z4, BMW will reveal the newcomer this summer. The official debut is scheduled for this fall at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and the engine lineup will start with the sDrive20i. Be it the six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, the entry-level Z4 will produce 197 PS (194 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) from the B48 TwinPower Turbo 2.0-liter four-banger.
The B58 inline-six will also be present in the M40i, expected to develop 360 PS (355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (367 pound-feet) of torque. There’s a case to be made for the Competition Package, which could level up to 385 PS (380 horsepower) on full song from a derivate (B58M1) of the straight-six.
The last time BMW teased the Z4, the Bavarian automaker let it slip the sports suspension is complemented by electronically controlled dampers for both comfort and handling prowess. An electronically controlled lock in the rear-mounted differential is on the menu too, as are M-flavored parts.
“Our expertise in complete vehicle engineering and production makes us unique and the ideal partner for the industry," declared Gunther Apfalter, president of Magna Europe and Magna Steyr. "We are very pleased that we can further strengthen our relationship with the BMW Group and continue to solidify our overall position in the industry with new business like this."
The J29-generation Supra will be built in Graz as well, and as you would imagine, the Z4 and Japanese sports car share the platform and engine options. There’s still some debate on what sort of transmission Toyota will use in the Supra, with some people advocating for a dual-clutch while others going for the ZF 8HP automatic.
Regarding the Z4, BMW will reveal the newcomer this summer. The official debut is scheduled for this fall at the 2018 Paris Motor Show, and the engine lineup will start with the sDrive20i. Be it the six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic, the entry-level Z4 will produce 197 PS (194 horsepower) and 320 Nm (236 pound-feet) from the B48 TwinPower Turbo 2.0-liter four-banger.
The B58 inline-six will also be present in the M40i, expected to develop 360 PS (355 horsepower) and 500 Nm (367 pound-feet) of torque. There’s a case to be made for the Competition Package, which could level up to 385 PS (380 horsepower) on full song from a derivate (B58M1) of the straight-six.
The last time BMW teased the Z4, the Bavarian automaker let it slip the sports suspension is complemented by electronically controlled dampers for both comfort and handling prowess. An electronically controlled lock in the rear-mounted differential is on the menu too, as are M-flavored parts.