autoevolution
 

Unconfirmed Details and Specifications: 2019 Toyota Supra to Cost $63,500

7 Jun 2018, 10:07 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Rumors
Supra MkV is the place to get your go-faster Toyota fix every now and then, and this time around we have an unconfirmed list of details on the U.S.-specification model. First things first, suggested retail pricing is estimated to be around $63,500.
13 photos
New Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production WheelsNew Toyota Supra Spied Testing With Production Wheels
“These details are unconfirmed, but are from a valid origin,” reiterates forum member Guff, so let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. The pricing mentioned beforehand applies to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six model with 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is estimated to tip the scales at 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms) and hit 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in 4.5 seconds.

I know what you’re thinking, and you’re right. $63,500 is a lot of money for a car that accelerates just as fast as the JZA80 RZ from the 1990s. And based on the equipment you’ll read in the following paragraphs, the all-new Supra is overpriced.

Standard goodies include BMW-sourced steering wheel with the Toyota logo applied to it, iDrive controller left to the transmission shifter, BMW 3 Series-like side mirrors, head-up display, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Warning, Parking Assist, and satellite navigation. Also standard are the Supra and grey-and-red GR badges.

Those fender vents we like so much? Well, it turns out they’re fake, both at the front and rear. The instrument cluster is fully digital, and if you were wondering, the shifter is connected to an automatic transmission. It remains to be seen if it’s the torque-converter ZF 8HP or a dual-clutch gearbox, though Toyota is expected to go forward with the eight-speed automatic found in the 2019 BMW Z4 as well.

“Overall interior is bespoke, not the same as Z4, [but] more sporty,” we’re told, along with “high-quality materials, nice plastics, Lexus-level quality.” Last, but certainly not least, “there is a rear strut bar in brushed aluminum” according to the valid origin quoted by Guff.

On a scale of one to Supra, how disappointed are you in what Toyota did to the newcomer?
2019 toyota supra specifications Toyota Supra price Toyota US sports car
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Drifting Guide for Dummies Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA Rav4TOYOTA Rav4 Medium SUVTOYOTA Yaris SedanTOYOTA Yaris Sedan CompactTOYOTA HATCHBACKTOYOTA HATCHBACK CompactTOYOTA AURISTOYOTA AURIS CompactTOYOTA AygoTOYOTA Aygo MiniAll TOYOTA models  
 
 