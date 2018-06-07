NASA Reactivates New Horizons Probe for Ultima Thule Encounter

Unconfirmed Details and Specifications: 2019 Toyota Supra to Cost $63,500

On a scale of one to Supra, how disappointed are you in what Toyota did to the newcomer? “These details are unconfirmed, but are from a valid origin,” reiterates forum member Guff, so let’s get down to the nitty-gritty. The pricing mentioned beforehand applies to the 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six model with 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque, which is estimated to tip the scales at 3,300 pounds (1,497 kilograms) and hit 60 miles per hour (96 km/h) in 4.5 seconds.I know what you’re thinking, and you’re right. $63,500 is a lot of money for a car that accelerates just as fast as the JZA80 RZ from the 1990s. And based on the equipment you’ll read in the following paragraphs, the all-new Supra is overpriced.Standard goodies include BMW-sourced steering wheel with the Toyota logo applied to it, iDrive controller left to the transmission shifter, BMW 3 Series-like side mirrors, head-up display, Lane Assist, Pre-Collision Warning, Parking Assist, and satellite navigation. Also standard are the Supra and grey-and-red GR badges.Those fender vents we like so much? Well, it turns out they’re fake, both at the front and rear. The instrument cluster is fully digital, and if you were wondering, the shifter is connected to an automatic transmission. It remains to be seen if it’s the torque-converter ZF 8HP or a dual-clutch gearbox, though Toyota is expected to go forward with the eight-speed automatic found in the 2019 BMW Z4 as well.“Overall interior is bespoke, not the same as Z4, [but] more sporty,” we’re told, along with “high-quality materials, nice plastics, Lexus-level quality.” Last, but certainly not least, “there is a rear strut bar in brushed aluminum” according to the valid origin quoted by Guff.On a scale of one to Supra, how disappointed are you in what Toyota did to the newcomer?