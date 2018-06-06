New Rocket Design Burns Itself to Generate Thrust

2020 BMW X5 M Already Rendered

Only a few hours after the fourth-generation BMW X5 was unveiled, we can already give you an idea of what the next X5 M will look like. 3 photos SUV going sideways as an M car should.



From a distance, it looks more like a big hatchback, but perspective has always been a problem when rendering SUVs. Know that this is no tinker toy, as famous German vehicle has grown grows 36mm (1.4 inches) in length, 66mm (2.6 inches) in width and 19mm (0.7 inches) in height.



The transformation includes bigger wheels, sports suspension, M graphics and the usual aero elements. The bit he's getting wrong is the exhaust, as



Speaking of which, the 2019 BMW X5 already has the M50i and M50d configurations. The i model uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 to deliver 462 HP and 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) of torque while the latter has a 3-liter with four turbochargers, 400 HP and 760 Nm (560 lb-ft) of torque.



Everybody expects the next X5 M to boast 600 HP right out of the box, just like the M5. A performance package should arrive after about a year, adding a few more ponies for good measure. With the aid of an auto gearbox and clever AWD , we should get an SUV that's capable of reaching 100 km/h in under 4.5 seconds.



What do you think of the styling? BMW has evolved the two kidney grilles into something that looks like inter-connected flared nostrils. While we're not sure this is a good feature, the sides and rear are much better than the previous generation.



