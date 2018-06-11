autoevolution
 

BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Crash Looks Like a Really Bad Shaving Accident

There are tons of differences between a street machine and a racecar but the Nurburgring doesn't care about any of them, as it can easily tear apart all sorts of go-fast rides. And the lastest example of the kind involves an E36 BMW that had been given a racecar conversion.
The BMW 3 Series crashed during a motorsport event that was held last weekend, with the accident having been caught on camera.

We can notice the German sedan entering the frame sideways - it seems like the driver lost control right before the bend that saw the machine crashing. Perhaps the driver made a rookie mistake, applying the brakes too hard while steering the vehicle into the bend.

And while the aficionado behind the wheel does try to countersteer, the vehicle soon goes nose-first into the guardrail. The part that follows seems like a mix between a poor shaving job and a horror movie, with the front fascia of the BMW scraping against the metallic protection element on the side of the track.

Fortunately, we can see the driver and his passenger exiting the vehicle after this comes to a halt, with this being the only positive side of the adventure that brought us here.

Now, if the accident we have here seems familiar, it's probably because we're looking at the second E36 racecar that was claimed by the Nurburgring last weekend.

And while the two Bimmers we're talking about crashed in the same corner, their impacts were different - in case you missed the previous accident, you can find it here and decide which 3er had the worse time while attempting to blitz the infamous German track.

Here's to hoping both machine receive the servicing attention they require, so their owners can return to the Nordschleife and work on their skills soon.

