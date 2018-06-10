BMW 3 Series Nurburgring Crash Is an Oversteer Lesson, Shows Three Impacts

Blitzing the Nurburgring has plenty of official rules, as well as some unspoken ones. And perhaps the most important of the latter involves a decision regarding the pace of one's lap - you shouldn't go all out on the Ring unless you take the possibility of trashing your ride into account.

8 photos



The motorsport event saw the Green Hell taking about a



We can see the E36 racecar entering the frame sideways, as if the driver lost control by mixing braking and turning in an inappropriate manner.



Despite the driver's countersteering efforts, we're looking at what appears to be a classic case of oversteer - the tail goes out, with the car sliding straight into the metallic protection element on the side of the track.



Alas, due to the high momentum of the car, this doesn't simply bounce back onto the track. Instead, two more impacts follow, even though these aren't as serious as the initial one.



Following the third hit, the Bimmer comes to a halt on the grass, on the right side of the circuit.



This is the part where the driver decides not to try and drive the machine into the safety zone, which would've only required covering a few meters.



We can see the racer heading for safety though, but with a little twist, one that awaits you behind the "play" button below.



Speaking of the Nurburgring, we'll remind you that Porsche might just announced a new absolute record following a recent



The most recent example of this comes not from the usual Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventure, but from an RCN racing event that took place yesterday.The motorsport event saw the Green Hell taking about a BMW 3 Series racecar and we've got the video that shows the machine's ordeal.We can see the E36 racecar entering the frame sideways, as if the driver lost control by mixing braking and turning in an inappropriate manner.Despite the driver's countersteering efforts, we're looking at what appears to be a classic case of oversteer - the tail goes out, with the car sliding straight into the metallic protection element on the side of the track.Alas, due to the high momentum of the car, this doesn't simply bounce back onto the track. Instead, two more impacts follow, even though these aren't as serious as the initial one.Following the third hit, the Bimmer comes to a halt on the grass, on the right side of the circuit.This is the part where the driver decides not to try and drive the machine into the safety zone, which would've only required covering a few meters.We can see the racer heading for safety though, but with a little twist, one that awaits you behind the "play" button below.Speaking of the Nurburgring, we'll remind you that Porsche might just announced a new absolute record following a recent stunt involving the 919 Evo. This is the carmaker's rouge racecar and we're expecting it to blitz the Nordschleife in under six minutes.