2018 BMW M5 (F90) Recalled Over ECU Problem

More driver-focused and better-looking than the bone-stock M5, BMW of North America reported to the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration that in certain conditions, the engine control unit’s software might play tricks on the fuel pump that gets the high-octane jungle juice from the tank to the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8. And if the fuel pump stops working when the mid-size supersedan is being driven, the vehicle may stall, increasing the risk of an accident.Dealers have been instructed to re-flash thewith improved software. The fix comes at no charge to the customers, who will be informed about the matter by mail starting from July 6th, 2018. According to BMW, the problem affects vehicles manufactured from August 21st, 2017 to April 17th, 2018. In parallel with the recall , the automaker issued a stop-sale order to dealers for the affected vehicles. BMW advises calling 800-525-7417 for more information on the subject. Alternately, customers can call 888-327-4263 to get in touch with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. As for the more online-oriented people who own the 600-horsepower land missile, just use the search-by-VIN tool on safercar.gov.Pricing in the U.S. of A. starts at $102,600, which means the M5 is the third most expensive M car in the lineup after the X6 M ($105,100) and M6 Gran Coupe ($119,900). But wait, there’s more! BMW came up with the Competition Package (pictured) for the M5 only recently, retailing at $110,995 including destination charge.More driver-focused and better-looking than the bone-stock M5, the Competition raises the bar to 617 horsepower (625 PS) and 553 pound-feet (750 Nm) of torque. If you need more than that, Dodge is much obliged to sell you the Charger SRT Hellcat, which is due to receive a refresh for the 2019 model year.