Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained

Historically, France has been the first country to require the use of registration plates (simple sequential numbers) on motor vehicles in 1893. It was followed by Germany, in 1896 and the Netherlands, in 1898. In the U.S., the first location to require license plates was New York, from 1903.Ever since their creation, license plates have been just that: pieces of metal or some other material with letters and numbers stamped on them. Since the onset of the digital age and screen technology, making the plates, digital seems like a natural evolution.The world’s first digital license plate is officially called Rplate. It is a tablet-like gadget comprised of a protective glass, a monochromatic display, and a circuit board with a replaceable battery. Rplate is the same size as regular U.S. license plates (6″ X 12″), meaning it can easily be fitted in the slot reserved for the regular plates.To avoid glare, the screen uses an E Ink-type technology, similar to the one used in Kindle e-book readers. Reviver says the plate would remain visible in all weather conditions. It is very rugged too, being also capable of supporting extreme changes in temperature and humidity.The main feature of the plate is to render, of course, the registration number of the car. Being digital, hence connected to a server somewhere, it can be used to remotely register or renew a vehicle’s registration, meaning there’s no more need for stickers or decals on the plates.The plate would eventually be able to render, aside from the car’s number, a host of other messages. Currently, it supports advertisements for various causes or targeted messaging, For the future, Reviver plans to make the plate capable of rendering information about registration past due, Amber alerts, parking permits and even National Weather Service alerts. An anti-theft notification, meaning a large “STOLEN” word written on the plate would also be possible in the future for a car that gets separated from their owners.All of the above is possible thanks to the fact that the plate is in constant communication with a server. That also means the plate might also get embedded tracking features, to allow law enforcement to locate a stolen vehicle, for instance.The plate can be controlled by owners via a smartphone and desktop app called Rconnect. Through it, drivers can renew their registration and customize their plate, while various entities can relay messages to the desired plates.As soon as the trial in California was announced, a lot of concerns were raised regarding the tracking capabilities of such a plate. Benefits aside, not many people are willing to let a company, government entity or individual know their whereabouts, routes and so on.Aware of the issue, Reviver says there’s little need to worry. First, it says, Rplate and its servers work on an AES 256-bit symmetric key encryption (the same as in online banking) and has HTTP access using TLS. Reviver claims audits and penetration tests are conducted routinely.As for the data stored and what happens to it, the company claims usage and telematics information are never shared with or sold to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), law enforcement, or any other third party.Additionally, all users can turn off their telematics and location features at any time.Rplate does not come cheap. In fact, it is nearly ten times more expensive that your average Kindle and nearly two times more expensive than the 9.7-inch iPad. In California, Rplate retails at dealers for $599. On top of that, customers would also have to pay starting from $7 per month for the Rconnect app.At the beginning of the year, Reviver said it plans to roll out 100,000 such plates in the course of 2018. The year is almost half done, but there’s no word on how many Rplates have been sold to date.