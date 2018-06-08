2018 BMW M5 Is Ethan Hunt’s Loyal Sidekick in “Mission Impossible: Fallout”

Any decent action movie hero needs a loyal sidekick, and while it may look like Ethan Hunt from “Mission: Impossible” has an entire team that’s backing him up, the truth is he wouldn’t be as badass as he is without a good car. Or motorcycle. Or plane. You get the idea.
Each “Mission: Impossible” installment stands out for the perfect combination of good storytelling, impressive action scenes, unbelievable stunts, good directing and stellar cinematography. Take just one element out of the equation, and you have just another action movie that strives to be great but simply isn’t.
A good car is as essential to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt as the support he gets from his team of agents. He’s lucky BMW is here to help: the carmaker is the official, worldwide partner for the latest installment, “Fallout,” out in theaters next month.
One of the cars Ethan Hunt will be seen driving is the impressive, powerful 2018 BMW M5, which spearheads the brand’s international campaign “Mission to Thrill.” You can see an ad for it in the video below.
In addition to the M5, the film will also feature the classic 1986 BMW 5 Series Sedan, a BMW 7 Series Sedan and a BMW R nineT Scrambler. All be shown in “key scenes,” during high-octane and daring chases, with agent Hunt trying to get away from the bad guys and save the day, as fans have come to expect.
“BMW and ‘Mission: Impossible’ are a perfect fit,” Uwe Dreher, head of Brand Communications BMW, BMW M, BMW i, says. “We are proud of our long-running partnership with Paramount Pictures and that our powerful cars and motorcycles have been able to enhance this iconic film series time and again. For exciting chases, you need cars with impressive driving dynamics and handling. This provides the ideal stage for our most dynamic business athlete: the BMW M5.”
Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, “Mission Impossible: Fallout” also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Alec Baldwin, Angela Bassett and Henry Cavill, playing what must be his first villain role (Superman, what have you done?).
