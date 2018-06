New BMW i Collection Is Sustainable, Innovative, Sleek, Gorgeous

The new BMW i Collection isn’t just as eye-catching as you can imagine; it’s also sustainable and environmental friendly, with most items being either certified organic / green or recycled from actual BMW cars.It includes men and women’s t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, jackets, sunglasses, backpacks, pencil sets and wooden bowls, with prices ranging from €24.95 to €290 (approximately $29 to $340). These items are available online and at select BMW retailers.The sustainability aspect aside, entire BMW i Collection stands out for its simple and elegant lines, high-quality of design and material, and the ability to customize certain products in the offering. For instance, the BMW i Sunglasses, created in a partnership with Berlin-based label PROJEKT SAMSEN, can be customized by color and engraving, via the label’s official website . They’re made entirely with 3D printing technology, which means there are no hinges and screws, and they are 100% recyclable and green. The BMW i Sunglasses come in 2 variants: women’s and unisex.Other items in the lifestyle collection are made from recycled materials, as is the case of the BMW i Pencil Set. Both BMW i leather and selvedge waste from the BMW i car seat production went into making this elegant pencil set, priced at €29.90 (approximately $35).On the other hand, the women and men’s t-shirts are made from organic cotton and TENCEL®, described as “an eco-friendly Lyocell fabric obtained from natural and sustainably forested eucalyptus wood that gives the T-shirt a particularly silky feel.” Again, sustainability, elegance and innovation meet to deliver a product that stands out from the crowd, as one has come to expect from the BMW brand.