New BMW i Collection Is Sustainable, Innovative, Sleek, Gorgeous

German carmaker BMW is bringing a touch of the elegance specific to its brand to a new lifestyle collection. It comprises both clothes and accessories, and items ideal for the office environment (coffee makers and cups, laptop backpacks and pencil sets).
The new BMW i Collection isn’t just as eye-catching as you can imagine; it’s also sustainable and environmental friendly, with most items being either certified organic / green or recycled from actual BMW cars.

It includes men and women’s t-shirts, long-sleeve shirts, jackets, sunglasses, backpacks, pencil sets and wooden bowls, with prices ranging from €24.95 to €290 (approximately $29 to $340). These items are available online and at select BMW retailers.

The sustainability aspect aside, entire BMW i Collection stands out for its simple and elegant lines, high-quality of design and material, and the ability to customize certain products in the offering. For instance, the BMW i Sunglasses, created in a partnership with Berlin-based label PROJEKT SAMSEN, can be customized by color and engraving, via the label’s official website. They’re made entirely with 3D printing technology, which means there are no hinges and screws, and they are 100% recyclable and green. The BMW i Sunglasses come in 2 variants: women’s and unisex.

Other items in the lifestyle collection are made from recycled materials, as is the case of the BMW i Pencil Set. Both BMW i leather and selvedge waste from the BMW i car seat production went into making this elegant pencil set, priced at €29.90 (approximately $35).

On the other hand, the women and men’s t-shirts are made from organic cotton and TENCEL®, described as “an eco-friendly Lyocell fabric obtained from natural and sustainably forested eucalyptus wood that gives the T-shirt a particularly silky feel.” Again, sustainability, elegance and innovation meet to deliver a product that stands out from the crowd, as one has come to expect from the BMW brand.
