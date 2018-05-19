autoevolution
 

2019 BMW Z4 M40i Sounds Different from the X3 M40i

19 May 2018, 20:16 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW keeps on testing the all-new Z4 at the Nurburgring, and we're more than happy to have a poke around the uber-cool roadster.
3 photos
2019 BMW Z4 M40i Sounds Different the X3 M40i2019 BMW Z4 M40i Sounds Different the X3 M40i
This particular model is obviously the M40i and shares quite a few design elements with the M850i version of the upcoming 8 Series. For example, cutouts on the sides of the rear bumper create a sort of flying buttress effect. You won't see it on non-M versions of both cars (M Sport kits still count).

The engine for this bad boy is an inline-6 turbo of the B58 variety. It's supposed to be the same as in the X3 M40i, which came out very recently. However, the sound is different.

It produces a very steady tone and doesn't seem to have popping sounds when the gearbox shifts. We love it, as it's reminiscent of how BMW sports cars used to be.

Earlier reports stated that there would be two versions of the Z4 M40i, a regular one that's more manageable with about 340 HP and a high-end track version with 385-390 HP.

So what do you guys think, do we see the vanilla cake or the Mexican hot chocolate? At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, as there will be other versions of the car too. We saw specs from BMW suggesting the lowest output version will get as little as 197 HP. That's a few pennies over MINI Cooper S and a few shy of the Toyota GT 86, probably the most hated car on the internet.

Even though it's all 3-liter stuff, BMW has decided against making another Z4 M. But if that 390 HP output is part of a Competition Pack, you're still going to get the upgraded brakes and probably a LSD option. It's probably going to be so good that few people will even consider the new Toyota Supra.

G29 BMW Z4 2019 bmw z4 BMW Z4 M40i BMW spyshots spy video
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties How Sweden’s Electric Road Network Will Work Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How to Avoid City Traffic Jams Like a Boss Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Tank Vs. Well The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactBMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioAll BMW models  
 
 