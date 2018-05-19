2019 BMW Z4 M40i Sounds Different from the X3 M40i

BMW keeps on testing the all-new Z4 at the Nurburgring, and we're more than happy to have a poke around the uber-cool roadster.

3 photos



The engine for this bad boy is an inline-6 turbo of the B58 variety. It's supposed to be the same as in the



It produces a very steady tone and doesn't seem to have popping sounds when the gearbox shifts. We love it, as it's reminiscent of how BMW sports cars used to be.



Earlier reports stated that there would be two versions of the Z4 M40i, a regular one that's more manageable with about 340 HP and a high-end track version with 385-390 HP.



So what do you guys think, do we see the vanilla cake or the Mexican hot chocolate? At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, as there will be other versions of the car too. We saw specs from BMW suggesting the lowest output version will get as little as 197 HP. That's a few pennies over MINI Cooper S and a few shy of the Toyota GT 86, probably the most hated car on the internet.



Even though it's all 3-liter stuff, BMW has decided against making another Z4 M. But if that 390 HP output is part of a Competition Pack, you're still going to get the upgraded brakes and probably a LSD option. It's probably going to be so good that few people will even consider the new Toyota Supra.



