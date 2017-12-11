autoevolution
 

2018 BMW X3 M40i Acceleration Test Goes to 260 KM/H on Autobahn

The all-new X3 has been getting good reviews. However, most people are interested in the powerful X3 M40i, which is the subject of this acceleration video as well. What happens when you put your foot down in the current most powerful X3 model?
As you might have already figured out, the M40i represents the top of the range, but it isn't an M car in the real sense. Instead, this belongs to the M Performance division, just like the famous M140i.

It's got a similar type of engine too, the 3.0-liter engine producing 360 horsepower and 500 Nm of torque. When combined with the standard 4x4 and swift-shifting 8-speed automatic, the 0 to 100 km/h is taken care of in 4.8 seconds, both in real life and according to the official production numbers.

Because it's a rival for the GLC 43 and the Audi SQ5, the car has to look good too, but it's designed in a less over-the-top manner, with subtly enlarged air intakes, bigger wheels, and an exhaust system with large twin ports. That's something you couldn't have on the old X3 35i.

We decided to share a walkaround and POV test drive from the same uploader because it samples the sound and the exterior of the X3 M40i. It's definitely loud, with pops on the overruns. But you can't hear much from behind the wheel, just like in the new 540i sedan, so BMW compensates with extra "exhaust" noises coming through the speakers.

It's not cheap either, as at launch, models will be around €4,000 more expensive than the previous generation. This car starts at €66,300, and you'll be spending at least another €2,000 on wheels and paint. Can you live without the €1,600 entertainment package that has Apple CarPlay or the €1,610 navigation system? Yeah, BMW still lets things get out of hand with the options.

2018 BMW X3 M40i
