NASA Getting Ready to Start Mining Alien Planets

5 BMW 316i vs Lexus IS250 vs Mercedes-Benz C200 vs Audi A4 Comparison Test

4 BMW 125i vs Golf GTI vs Mercedes-Benz A250 vs Volvo V40 Comparison Test

More on this:

BMW Z4 Prototype Test Drive Video Talks the Talk

BMW published a bunch of Z4 prototype photos today . But it wasn't anything we hadn't seen before, so we're immediately turning our attention to the first test drive video. 87 photos



Every time a new car comes out he just says "mighty," "performance" or "proper" and you're immediately sold. He's so good that Ford Europe even hired him for the official



So, we should be surprised that the BMW Z4 is said to be way better than its predecessor and also compared to the Porsche Boxster. But we couldn't help noticing there's a small disconnect between him calling it a true sports car that's even worthy of the M badge yet also softer and less responsive than the M2.



But let's try to paint a clear picture of what kind of prototype was let loose onto the Miramas test track in France. In short, this is believed to be the Z4 M40i with 340 HP , 500 Nm, and an 8-speed gearbox. It will do 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds and costs from around €50,000. The roadster has also been equipped with a locking mechanical differential, big brakes, and adaptive dampers, all of which probably wear M badges from the marketing department.



Steve says that both the diff and the adaptive dampers will be standard on the M40i when it goes on sale in March next year. He also mentions that the car weighs about 50 kilos less thanks in part to the canvas top.



We do not doubt that it's better than the old Z4. But the roadster we saw on the track today doesn't seem like the Porsche rival being promised.



"The vehicle concept of the new BMW Z4 is geared consistently towards agility and driving dynamics. The high level of body stiffness and the very rigid suspension attachment provide the perfect basis for a set-up that guarantees the performance qualities of a genuine sports car in terms of steering precision as well as longitudinal and transverse acceleration," said in a statement Jos van As, BMW head of Application Suspension.



These things are becoming increasingly common, especially from automakers looking for that little bit of extra marketing boost. And there's no better man for that job than Steve Sutcliffe who has elevated narration to an art form.Every time a new car comes out he just says "mighty," "performance" or "proper" and you're immediately sold. He's so good that Ford Europe even hired him for the official Fiesta ST drive video they put up on their channel.So, we should be surprised that the BMW Z4 is said to be way better than its predecessor and also compared to the Porsche Boxster. But we couldn't help noticing there's a small disconnect between him calling it a true sports car that's even worthy of the M badge yet also softer and less responsive than the M2.But let's try to paint a clear picture of what kind of prototype was let loose onto the Miramas test track in France. In short, this is believed to be the Z4 M40i with 340, 500 Nm, and an 8-speed gearbox. It will do 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds and costs from around €50,000. The roadster has also been equipped with a locking mechanical differential, big brakes, and adaptive dampers, all of which probably wear M badges from the marketing department.Steve says that both the diff and the adaptive dampers will be standard on the M40i when it goes on sale in March next year. He also mentions that the car weighs about 50 kilos less thanks in part to the canvas top.We do not doubt that it's better than the old Z4. But the roadster we saw on the track today doesn't seem like the Porsche rival being promised."The vehicle concept of the new BMW Z4 is geared consistently towards agility and driving dynamics. The high level of body stiffness and the very rigid suspension attachment provide the perfect basis for a set-up that guarantees the performance qualities of a genuine sports car in terms of steering precision as well as longitudinal and transverse acceleration," said in a statement Jos van As, BMW head of Application Suspension.