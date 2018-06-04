autoevolution
 

BMW Z4 Prototype Test Drive Video Talks the Talk

4 Jun 2018, 17:41 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
BMW published a bunch of Z4 prototype photos today. But it wasn't anything we hadn't seen before, so we're immediately turning our attention to the first test drive video.
87 photos
2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster2019 BMW Z4 Roadster
These things are becoming increasingly common, especially from automakers looking for that little bit of extra marketing boost. And there's no better man for that job than Steve Sutcliffe who has elevated narration to an art form.

Every time a new car comes out he just says "mighty," "performance" or "proper" and you're immediately sold. He's so good that Ford Europe even hired him for the official Fiesta ST drive video they put up on their channel.

So, we should be surprised that the BMW Z4 is said to be way better than its predecessor and also compared to the Porsche Boxster. But we couldn't help noticing there's a small disconnect between him calling it a true sports car that's even worthy of the M badge yet also softer and less responsive than the M2.

But let's try to paint a clear picture of what kind of prototype was let loose onto the Miramas test track in France. In short, this is believed to be the Z4 M40i with 340 HP, 500 Nm, and an 8-speed gearbox. It will do 100 km/h in about 4.5 seconds and costs from around €50,000. The roadster has also been equipped with a locking mechanical differential, big brakes, and adaptive dampers, all of which probably wear M badges from the marketing department.

Steve says that both the diff and the adaptive dampers will be standard on the M40i when it goes on sale in March next year. He also mentions that the car weighs about 50 kilos less thanks in part to the canvas top.

We do not doubt that it's better than the old Z4. But the roadster we saw on the track today doesn't seem like the Porsche rival being promised.

"The vehicle concept of the new BMW Z4 is geared consistently towards agility and driving dynamics. The high level of body stiffness and the very rigid suspension attachment provide the perfect basis for a set-up that guarantees the performance qualities of a genuine sports car in terms of steering precision as well as longitudinal and transverse acceleration," said in a statement Jos van As, BMW head of Application Suspension.

2019 bmw z4 BMW Z4 Roadster Z4 prototype
Tank Vs. Well How to Use the Bush Winch Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How the European eCall Emergency System Works The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Drifting Guide for Dummies A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Booth Girls Have Cooties Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
BMW models:
BMW M5 CompetitionBMW M5 Competition CompactBMW M2 CompetitionBMW M2 Competition CoupeBMW 4 Series CoupeBMW 4 Series Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran CoupeBMW 4 Series Gran Coupe CoupeBMW 4 Series CabrioBMW 4 Series Cabrio Coupe CabrioAll BMW models  
 
 