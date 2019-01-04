Michael Schumacher’s Formula 1 Cars on Display at the Ferrari Museum

On January 3 the man considered the greatest Formula One drivers in history, Michael Schumacher, turned 50. Out of the public eye since his skiing accident five years ago, the legend probably spent the day with his family. But his former colleagues and fans have not forgotten him.

Schumacher was badly injured while going down a ski slope in the French Alps after falling and hitting his head on a rock. His current physical state remains largely unknown. Ferrari, the team for which Schumacher won five consecutive Formula 1 championship titles between 2000 and 2004, announced ever since December that its museum in Maranello will be hosting a special exhibit dedicated to the driver.When the doors of the museum opened on January 3, those attending had the first chance to see what the exhibit is all about.Running alongside two other exhibits - Driven by Enzo and Passion and Legend – Michael 50 brings together in the museum’s Hall of Victories a few of Schumacher’s most iconic race cars. Ferrari says visitors to the Maranello site will get the chance to see for themselves decades of racing spanning from 1996 to 2006. On the floor, there’s the F310 with which Schumacher won three Grand Prix races in his first season at Ferrari, the F399 that won the Constructors' title in 1999 and the F1-2000, F2002, F2004, and the 248 F1 of 2006.The Italian carmaker will also try to show the visitors that Schumacher meant more for the company than just being the best driver it ever had. The German has also been involved in the testing and development of some of the Prancing Horse’s cars, especially the 430 Scuderia in 2007 and the California in 2008, and the exhibit will remind people of that as well.Michael Schumacher drove for nearly 17 years in Formula 1. He won a total of 91 races driving for Jordan Grand Prix, Benetton and eventually Ferrari, before his retirement from Formula one in 2006.Schumacher was badly injured while going down a ski slope in the French Alps after falling and hitting his head on a rock. His current physical state remains largely unknown.