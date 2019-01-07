autoevolution

Australian Mother Drives Off With 4YO Son on The Roof Rack, Kid Has a Blast

A 36-year-old mother of 3 from Australia has been charged with dangerous driving and is under further investigation from the police after video of her driving for 11km with her 4-year-old son on the roof of her SUV have emerged online.
The incident occurred on Friday in Harrisdale, Western Australia. The woman was behind the wheel of a silver Holden Captiva and had 2 other kids in the car, properly restrained. Holding on to the roof racks was a 4-year-old boy wearing nothing but nappies.

9News says the boy is disabled, but that didn’t stop him from having a blast. Though his mother drove like this for 11km, including on a portion of a highway where the speed limit is 100km/h, he wasn’t injured and, according to eyewitnesses, he even waved and smiled at fellow motorists.

Initial reports claimed that the woman had no idea that the boy had climbed on top of the car. She sticks with the story, telling police she was shocked when motorists alerted her that there was something wrong by honking their horns and flashing their lights. She pulled over, retrieved her son, got him inside the car and drove off. Police caught up with her at a nearby gas station.

The same report notes that she’s been charged with dangerous driving, for which she faces a maximum fine of $3,000 and no jail time. She’s also allowed to keep her driver’s license while the investigation is underway, which doesn’t seem to sit well with the general public or the people who happened to witness the shocking incident.

Moreover, there’s talk on social media that this isn’t the first time the mother has done this. This could also explain why the kid was unfazed by what was happening to him and why he seemed to be having such a blast.

Authorities encourage people who have concrete knowledge of similar incidents with this woman to come forward.

