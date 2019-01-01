Sierra Nevada Dream Chaser Space Cargo Plane to Fly in 2020

Toledo’s Famous Roadside Christmas Weed Stolen, Carried Off in Truck

A roadside weed in Toledo, Ohio, became a genuine tourist attraction and viral star after someone put some tinsel on it – and people kept coming, adding Christmas ornaments to it. 7 photos



Someone dressed as Santa and kept waving to motorists from the pedestrian island, and the whole thing had a very festive feel to it. More importantly, people rallied around the weed to offer a little something of what they had extra to those who had none.



With Christmas over, the weed was scheduled for a clean up on Saturday. However, a Grinch drove by and stole it one day early. He threw it in his truck and was gone,



“13abc’s morning crew was there as the heist took place. Reporter Michael Bratton and photographer Rich Gratop were originally on scene informing people of the final day to visit the weed before clean up was set to begin,” the report notes. “The team saw a man pull up to the weed in his car. He then got out, grabbed a pile of items, including the weed, and then put them in his trunk and drove off.”



Because this was the famous



To get a clear idea of how famous the weed was, we should probably note that it had its own shirt and dedicated tree ornaments. “Toledo’s mayor even issued a proclamation to the weed,” ABC13 says.







