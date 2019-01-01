autoevolution

Toledo’s Famous Roadside Christmas Weed Stolen, Carried Off in Truck

A roadside weed in Toledo, Ohio, became a genuine tourist attraction and viral star after someone put some tinsel on it – and people kept coming, adding Christmas ornaments to it.
In a matter of hours, the weed had become famous. Sitting on a pedestrian island, it was soon joined by a dead potted plant and countless Christmas ornaments. People came to see it and leave donations, in the form of blankets and food items, or even candy and money.

Someone dressed as Santa and kept waving to motorists from the pedestrian island, and the whole thing had a very festive feel to it. More importantly, people rallied around the weed to offer a little something of what they had extra to those who had none.

With Christmas over, the weed was scheduled for a clean up on Saturday. However, a Grinch drove by and stole it one day early. He threw it in his truck and was gone, ABC13 says.

“13abc’s morning crew was there as the heist took place. Reporter Michael Bratton and photographer Rich Gratop were originally on scene informing people of the final day to visit the weed before clean up was set to begin,” the report notes. “The team saw a man pull up to the weed in his car. He then got out, grabbed a pile of items, including the weed, and then put them in his trunk and drove off.”

Because this was the famous Toledo Christmas weed we’re talking about, the reporters made sure to double-check that it was really gone. It was, they say – but the other decorations and items remain, and can still be visited until the scheduled clean up operation.

To get a clear idea of how famous the weed was, we should probably note that it had its own shirt and dedicated tree ornaments. “Toledo’s mayor even issued a proclamation to the weed,” ABC13 says.



