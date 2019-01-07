Las Vegas Police Release Video of Hit And Run Over Unpaid Manicure

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police is still looking for Krystal Whipple, the 21-year-old woman believed to have dragged and killed a nail salon owner with her Chevrolet Camaro, over a $35 manicure she didn’t want to pay for.
They’re reaching out to the public for help, with a message that includes surveillance video of the fatal hit and run. You can also find it at the bottom of the page.
The incident occurred at the end of last year, when Whipple went into the salon owned by “Annie” Nhu Nguyen, 53, and asked for a manicure. At the end of it, she tried to pay for the procedure with a fraudulent credit card, so she said she would go outside to her car to get cash, Lieutenant Ray Spencer with the Metropolitan Police Department explains in the video.
Whipple got to her car and got inside, and started the engine. This is when the salon owner and her husband came running out, trying to stop her: Nguyen jumped in front of the car, while the man ran to the back.
They were probably thinking that this would discourage Whipple from moving forward (or backwards, for that matter), but they were wrong. She sped off, hitting the woman and dragging her to the exit from the parking lot. The man was holding on to the back of the car and he too was dragged until the exit ramp, where he fell off.
Nguyen died at the hospital.
“Please take a close look at this photo. It is important we get this suspect into custody as the victim's family and this community deserve to have her answer for this horrible crime,” Lt. Spencer says.
Police have recovered the car used in the hit and run and determined that the black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro had been rented and not returned. However, Whipple’s name wasn’t on the form and they’re still working to determine the relation between her and the person who rented it.
Meanwhile, Whipple’s family has gone to the press to urge her to turn herself in, with her mother warning her that “you can’t run, baby.”
The incident occurred at the end of last year, when Whipple went into the salon owned by “Annie” Nhu Nguyen, 53, and asked for a manicure. At the end of it, she tried to pay for the procedure with a fraudulent credit card, so she said she would go outside to her car to get cash, Lieutenant Ray Spencer with the Metropolitan Police Department explains in the video.
Whipple got to her car and got inside, and started the engine. This is when the salon owner and her husband came running out, trying to stop her: Nguyen jumped in front of the car, while the man ran to the back.
They were probably thinking that this would discourage Whipple from moving forward (or backwards, for that matter), but they were wrong. She sped off, hitting the woman and dragging her to the exit from the parking lot. The man was holding on to the back of the car and he too was dragged until the exit ramp, where he fell off.
Nguyen died at the hospital.
“Please take a close look at this photo. It is important we get this suspect into custody as the victim's family and this community deserve to have her answer for this horrible crime,” Lt. Spencer says.
Police have recovered the car used in the hit and run and determined that the black 2017 Chevrolet Camaro had been rented and not returned. However, Whipple’s name wasn’t on the form and they’re still working to determine the relation between her and the person who rented it.
Meanwhile, Whipple’s family has gone to the press to urge her to turn herself in, with her mother warning her that “you can’t run, baby.”