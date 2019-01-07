autoevolution

Dodge Demon Drag Races Another Demon, The Gap Is Massive

When Dodge came up with the Demon, the idea was to offer an out-of-the-box drag racer that would also be eligible for license plates. So one could drive the car to the track and then go for a 9.65s quarter-mile pass, which would make for a world record.
However, things aren't all that simple in real life. First of all, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon needs the Demon crate goodies to perform at its best and it's not likely that one will drive the thing on the street with the skinny front tires and using race gas (the latter unlocks the full 840 hp of the monster).

Then there's the fact that the uber-Challenger has yet to delivers on the 9.65s promisses. Multiple owners have gotten close, but no 9.6s run has been documented yet.

And there are multiple factors that can influence the Elapsed Time (ET) of a Demon run. Of course, the track prepping is crucial, but this is another story for another time.

For now, we'll stick to the bits that concern the way in which the brute is manhandled. And, to show you just how much of a difference the driver mod can make, we've brought along a piece of footage documenting a drag race between two Demons.

As far as we know, both examples of the SRT halo car come in stock condition, so the tech details of the vehicles didn't make any difference.

Nevertheless, one the Mopar beasts fared considerably better than the other. The winning drivers happens to be YouTuber Demonology, who has raced his Challenger on tons of occasions.

As you'll notice in the clip below, it all starts with one hell of a burnout, as this is the proper way to ensure the rear tires are brought up to temperature.

Now, while Demonology's car might have left its opponent in the dust, you should know its ET wasn't that good - according to the cammer, the Dodge took 10.4 seconds to complete the quarter-mile task.

