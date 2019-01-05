autoevolution

Hellcat Drag Races Mustang GT, Humiliation Is Instant

5 Jan 2019
The Blue Oval engineers made wonders for the 2018 Mustang GT, with the mix between the third-generation Coyote V8 and the ten-speed automatic turning the five-oh into a drag strip hero. But what about the Mustang GT that came before the mid-cycle revamp? Is it still good at playing the quarter-mile game?
Well, to answer the said question, we've brought along a drag race involving a pre-2018 Mustang GT and a Dodge Challenger Hellcat.

It's good to know that the wielders of the muscle cars decided to keep things on the sade side, thus meeting at the drag strip. Of course, this also meant they could enjoy the prepped surface of the track.

However, things didn't exactly go smoothly during the take-off phase of the race. You see, both drivers completed the pre-race burnout, aiming to bring those rear tires up to temperature.

Note that both machines were running street setups, which means large wheels and rubber that may or may not find grip for the start.

One of the drivers had a better reaction time than the other, but we have to keep in mind this only influences the visual part of the race - the actual winner is determined based on the ETs (Elapsed Time) and the clock doesn't start ticking until the car leaves the line.

Nevertheless, the other driver also happened to experience uber-serious wheelspin, which meant the fate of the race was decided within the 60-foot phase. Of course, a meatier burnout or drag radials would've had the potential to save the day here.

Of course, any battle of the kind also comes with an aural side. And we're asking you to be the judge of this one, so perhaps it would be best to turn up the volume before you reach for that "play" button.

